CSM : SPH Notice – Michael Sorensen and Adam Sorensen

Details of transactions and events giving rise to substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: The substantial product holders via their investment vehicle, Hunter Holdings Limited, subscribed for and have been issued 220,000,000 new ordinary fully paid shares in CSM Group Limited (at an issue price of $0.005 per share) on 31 March 2020.

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): 28 View Road, Campbells Bay, Auckland

Contact details: Michael Sorensen - 021 155 0882 - mikejsorensen@gmail.com

Nature of connection between substantial product holders: Michael Sorensen and Adam Sorensen are the sole directors and shareholders of Hunter Holdings Limited - the registered holder of the voting products. Michael Sorensen and Adam Sorensen jointly have the power to control the voting rights attached to the voting products, and jointly have the power to control and the sale of the voting products.

Certification

I, Michael Sorensen, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.