CSM : SPH Notice – Rhonda Lillian Preston

03/30/2020 | 08:38pm EDT

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding

Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CSM Group Limited

Date this disclosure made: 31 March 2020

Date last disclosure made: 8 November 2020

Date on which substantial holding ceased:31 March 2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Rhonda Lillian Preston

Summary of previous substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares

Summary for Rhonda Lillian Preston

For last disclosure,-

  1. total number held in class: 65,000,000
  2. total in class: 414,550,000
  3. total percentage held in class: 15.68%

For current holding after ceasing to have substantial holding,-

  1. total number held in class:65,000,000
  2. total in class: 1,824,550,000
  3. total percentage held in class: 3.56%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: The substantial product holder's total percentage held in CSM Group Limited reduced to below 5% by virtue of the issue of 1,410,000,000 new ordinary shares by CSM Group Limited on 31 March 2020.

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Apartment 303, Maison Apartments, 16 Huron Street, Takapuna, Auckland 0622

Contact details: Rhonda Lillian Preston - 0274 345 531 - rhondap873@gmail.com

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

1

Certification

I, Rhonda Lillian Preston, certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the information contained in this disclosure is correct and that I am duly authorised to make this disclosure by all persons for whom it is made.

2

Disclaimer

CSM Group Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 00:37:07 UTC
