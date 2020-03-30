CSM : SPH Notice – Rhonda Lillian Preston

Disclosure of ceasing to have substantial holding

Section 279, Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013

To NZX Limited and

To CSM Group Limited

Date this disclosure made: 31 March 2020

Date last disclosure made: 8 November 2020

Date on which substantial holding ceased:31 March 2020

Substantial product holder(s) giving disclosure

Full name(s): Rhonda Lillian Preston

Summary of previous substantial holding

Class of quoted voting products: Ordinary shares

Summary for Rhonda Lillian Preston

For last disclosure,-

total number held in class: 65,000,000 total in class: 414,550,000 total percentage held in class: 15.68%

For current holding after ceasing to have substantial holding,-

total number held in class:65,000,000 total in class: 1,824,550,000 total percentage held in class: 3.56%

Details of transactions and events giving rise to ceasing of substantial holding

Details of the transactions or other events requiring disclosure: The substantial product holder's total percentage held in CSM Group Limited reduced to below 5% by virtue of the issue of 1,410,000,000 new ordinary shares by CSM Group Limited on 31 March 2020.

Additional information

Address(es) of substantial product holder(s): Apartment 303, Maison Apartments, 16 Huron Street, Takapuna, Auckland 0622

Contact details: Rhonda Lillian Preston - 0274 345 531 - rhondap873@gmail.com

Name of any other person believed to have given, or believed to be required to give, a disclosure under the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 in relation to the financial products to which this disclosure relates: Not applicable

1