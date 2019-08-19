CSME is not a dream : ASG Cox - CARICOM Business Newsletter Vol. 2 No 33

From CARICOM Business Newsletter Vol 2 No 33

The CSME is not a dream. 'First of all, for those who say that we're in a dream, I would urge them to wake up, because guess what, it's a reality and it's happening.' That's the emphatic declaration of CARICOM Assistant Secretary-General for Trade and Economic Integration, Joseph Cox. In a recent television interview on CNC3 in Trinidad, Cox cited some of the gains that have already been realized by the CSME including the establishment of the Multilateral Air Services Agreement which liberalizes air transport in the Region, implementation of the Protocol on Contingent Rights coupled with a myriad of policy wins in Renewable Energy at the Regional level. The ASG, though buoyed by the successful roll-out of the registration process for nationals, under the Community Public Procurement Noticeboard in Barbados the day before, admitted that the pace of CSME implementation was dissatisfying to all but pointed out that cognizance must be taken of the fact that not all Members States were at the same stages of development and that this would impact the pace of implementation.

