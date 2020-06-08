CSO Czech Statistical Office : Construction - April 2020

In April2020, the construction output decreased by 4.6%, year-on-year (y-o-y), in real terms. The seasonally adjusted construction output decreased by 1.9%, month-on-month (m-o-m). The planningand building control authorities granted by 4.9% less building permits, y-o-y. The approximate value of permitted constructions decreased by 0.6%, y-o-y. The number of started dwellings increased by 1.5%, y-o-y. The number of completed dwellings decreased by 32.5%, y-o-y.

In April2020, the construction output1) decreased by 1.9%, m-o-m, in real terms. In the year-on-year comparison, it decreased by 4.6%. Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the production in building construction decreased by 10.5% (contribution −7.9 percentage points (p. p.)). The production of civil engineering construction increased by 13.5%, y-o-y (contribution +3.3 p. p.).

The average registered number of employees2) in construction decreased by 1.9%, y-o-y, in April 2020. Their average gross monthly nominal wage increased by 2.3%, y-o-y, in April 2020.

In April 2020, the planning and building control authorities granted 7 012

building permits

; it was 4.9% down, y-o-y. The approximate value of the permitted constructions was CZK 34.6 billion and compared to the corresponding period of 2019 it decreased by 0.6%.

The number of dwellings started increased in April 2020 by 1.5%, y-o-y, and reached the number of 3386dwellings. The number of dwellings started in family houses increased by 6.3%. The number of dwellings started in multi-dwelling buildings increased by 5.4%. A decrease in the number of dwellings started occurred in other categories, mainly in modifications to existing family houses and multi-dwelling buildings.

The number of completed dwellings decreased by 32.5%, y-o-y, in

April 2020 and amounted to 1 837 dwellings. The number of completed dwellings in family houses decreased by 30.2%; the number of completed dwellings in multi-dwelling buildings decreased by 43.4%. According to Eurostat, construction output in the EU27 in March 2020 decreased by 13.4%, y-o-y. Buildings decreased by 13.3% and civil engineering works decreased by 14.9%. According to a preliminary release calendar, Eurostat will release data for April 2020 on 17 June 2020.



Notes:

1)The year-on-year development of construction output (production) is adjusted for working days unless otherwise stated. Month-on-month or quarter-on-quarter rates are also seasonally adjusted. Contributions to an increase or to a decrease are calculated from data that are adjusted for working days.

2)Indicators related to employment in construction apply to the entire population of enterprises the principal (prevailing) activity of which is construction. The indicator of registered number of employees does not include persons working under various contracts for work, working owners of enterprises and cooperating household members, who do not have contracts of employment. The piece of data on the registered number of employees in construction also excludes agency workers, who have contracts of employment within economic activities of services (CZ-NACE 78.2).

Data for January to March 2020 have been revised in accordance with the revision policy of the CZSO.



