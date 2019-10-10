Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CSO Czech Statistical Office : Export and import price indices - August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 03:41am EDT
In August 2019 export prices and import prices increased month-on-month by 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. The terms of trade reached the value of 100.1%. Export prices increased by 0.4%, import prices decreased year-on-year by 1.1%. The terms of trade reached the value of 101.5%.

Month-on-Month Comparison

Export pricesincreased by 0.6%, month-on-month (m-o-m) in August 2019. The growth in the monthly export price index was essentially affected by an increase in prices of 'machinery and transport equipment' by 0.8%. Prices rose in 'miscellaneous manufactured articles' by 0.9%, 'manufactured goods classified chiefly by material' and 'chemicals and related products' both by 0.6%. The biggest price fall was recorded in 'mineral fuels, lubricants, and related products' by 1.5%, especially in petroleum products prices.

Import pricesincreased by 0.5%, m-o-m, in August 2019. The greatest effect on an overall growth in the monthly import price index was brought mainly by an increase in 'machinery and transport equipment' by 1.1%. Prices increased in 'food and live animals' and 'miscellaneous manufactured articles' by 1.0% and 0.8%, respectively. Price drop was recorded in 'mineral fuels, lubricants, and related products' by 3.1%, especially in petroleum prices.

The terms of trade reached the value of 100.1%. Positive values of the terms of trade were reached in 'mineral fuels, lubricants, and related products' (101.7%) and 'chemicals and related products' (100.5%). Negative values of the terms of trade were reached in 'crude materials, inedible, except fuels' (97.8%), 'food and live animals' (99.4%) and 'machinery and transport equipment' (99.7%).

Year-on-Year Comparison

Export pricesgrew by 0.4%, year-on-year (y-o-y) (in July 2019 they decreased by 0.5%). The increase in the export price index was essentially affected by a growth in prices of 'machinery and transport equipment' by 1.5%. Prices in 'miscellaneous manufactured articles' increased by 4.0%. The biggest price drop was recorded in 'mineral fuels, lubricants, and related products' by 10.3%, especially in electricity and petroleum products prices. Prices in 'crude materials, inedible, except fuels' and 'chemicals and related products' decreased by 7.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

Import pricesfell by 1.1%, y-o-y (by 1.7% in July 2019). A fall in prices of 'mineral fuels, lubricants, and related products' by 14.3%, especially in petroleum and gas prices, had the strongest effect on the decrease of the annual import price index. Prices fell in 'chemicals and related products' and 'manufactured goods classified chiefly by material' by 2.4% and 1.3%, respectively. The biggest price growth was recorded in 'crude materials, inedible, except fuels' by 13.1%, especially in prices of metalliferous ores, and in 'food and live animals' by 2.3%.

The terms of trade increased to the value of 101.5% (they reached 101.2% in July 2019) and for the third month stayed in positive values. Out of the important groups of goods positive values of the terms of trade were recorded in 'mineral fuels, lubricants, and related products' (104.7%), 'miscellaneous manufactured articles' (104.2%), 'manufactured goods classified chiefly by material' (101.2%) and in 'machinery and transport equipment' (101.0%). The lowest values of the terms of trade were reached especially in 'crude materials, inedible, except fuels' (81.9%) and 'food and live animals' (97.8%).

__________
Notes:
Responsible head at the CZSO: JiříMrázek, Director of the Prices Statistics Department, phone: (+420) 274 052 533, e-mail: jiri.mrazek@czso.cz
Contact person: VladimírKlimeš, Head of the Industrial and External Trade Prices Statistics Unit, phone: (+420) 274 054 102, e-mail: vladimir.klimes@czso.cz
Data source: Sample survey of the CZSO
End of data collection: 15th calendar day after the reference month end Related Internet-published document: 013014-19 Import and Export Price Indices in the Czech Republic
https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/export-and-import-price-indices
Specific methodical notes: The data published in the News Release are final data.
Next News Releaseshall be published on: 11 November 2019

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 07:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:17aEgypt's annual urban consumer inflation decreased to 4.8% in Sept from 7.5% in Aug -CAPMAS
RE
04:13aWorld Bank sees Egypt economy growing 5.8% in 2019/20
RE
04:12aLVMH eases fears over Hong Kong hit, lifting luxury stocks
RE
04:12aIndia pursues China-led trade deal despite domestic opposition
RE
04:11aMERGERS : AMO SR approved the merger of the undertakings UNIPETROL, a.s., and Fontee, s.r.o.
PU
04:11aCENTRAL BANK OF ARMENIA : Astana Financial Services Authority and Central Bank of Armenia sign Memorandum of Understanding to enhance cooperation in financial services supervision
PU
04:10aSterling dips to one-month low against the euro ahead of UK-Ireland talks
RE
04:04aU.S. TO ISSUE LICENSES FOR SUPPLY OF NON-SENSITIVE GOODS TO HUAWEI : Nyt
RE
04:04aChina urges U.S. to halt pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei
RE
04:01aSECP SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OF PAKIS : risk based approach improve STR reporting of AML/CFT
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
2Top-level U.S.-China trade talks resume as irritants sour atmosphere
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips warns that trade tariffs will mean 2019 margin goal miss
4ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : PatPat Picks Adyen To Power Payments Globally
5HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : PM: Heidelberg Pharma AG: Interim Management Statement on the First Nine Months of 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group