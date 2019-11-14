Log in
CSO Czech Statistical Office : GDP Preliminary Estimate - 3rd quarter of 2019

11/14/2019 | 04:00am EST
In the Q3 2019, according to a preliminary estimate, the gross domestic product was 0.3% up, quarter-on-quarter, and 2.5% up, year-on-year.

The Czech economy continued to grow also in the Q3 2019. The gross domestic product adjusted for price effects and seasonally adjusted increased in the Q3 2019, according to a preliminary estimate, by 0.3%, quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). Compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, it increased by 2.5%.

Both the domestic and external demand contributed to the positive development. Favourable economic development continued in most of the economic activities of the Czech economy. The highest contribution to the growth of the gross value added came from a group of economic activities of trade, transportation and storage, accommodation and food service activities, and information and communication. Construction continued to be successful, while industry decreased its growth dynamics compared to the first half of 2019.

Employment dropped by 0.2%, q-o-q, in the Q3 2019. Compared to the corresponding quarter of 2018, it increased by 0.7%.

Responsible head at the CZSO: VladimírKermiet, Director of the National Accounts Department, phone number: (+420) 274 054 247, e-mail: vladimir.kermiet@czso.cz Contact person: Jan Benedikt, Head of the Quarterly Estimates Unit, phone number: (+420) 274 052 750,e‑mail: jan.benedikt@czso.cz Used data sources updated as at: 7 November 2019
Related CZSO web page: https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/quarterly-national-accounts-gdp-resources-and-uses-and-gdp-preliminary-estimate Next News Release will be published on: 29 November 2019 (GDP resources and uses for the Q3 2019)

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 08:59:03 UTC
