CSO Czech Statistical Office : GDP Resources and Uses - 2nd quarter of 2019

0
08/30/2019 | 04:16am EDT

According to the refined estimate, the gross domestic product was by 0.7% higher in the Q2 compared to the previous quarter; in the year-on-year comparison it increased by 2.7%. The Czech economy growth was supported mainly by the domestic demand.

The refined estimate confirmed that the Czech economy continued to grow in the Q2. The gross domestic product (GDP) adjusted for price effects and seasonally adjusted was by 0.7% higher, quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q). In the year-on-year(y-o-y) comparison, the GDP increased by 2.7%.

The gross value added (GVA) increased by 0.7%, q-o-q. The GVA was increasing mainly in construction (+1.9%) and in information and communication (+2.7%). In the y-o-y comparison, the GVA increased by 2.8%. The following contributed the most to its growth: a group of economic activities of trade, transportation, and accommodation and food service activities (0.7 p. p.). Manufacturing, despite its q-o-q decline, contributed 0.3 p. p. to the y-o-y growth of the GVA. The growth in manufacturing was 1.2%. Especially the following were successful: manufacture of transport equipment and manufacture of electrical equipment. On the contrary, manufacture of machinery, manufacture of metals, and manufacture of fabricated metal products declined. A y-o-y decrease of the GVA continued in mining and quarrying. In construction, the GVA increased by 3.6%. Most of economic activities of services were successful, especially accommodation and food service activities and information and communication.

On the demand side, the y-o-y growth of GDP in the Q2 was supported mainly by the domestic demand. The y-o-y growth of the GDP (2.7%) was contributed to by household consumption (1.1 p. p.); contribution of the general government expenditure was 0.7 p. p. On the contrary, gross capital formation had a negative influence (−0.2 p. p.). External demand contributed 1.1 p. p. to the y-o-y growth of the GDP.

Final consumption expenditure increased by 0.8%, q-o-q, and by 2.9%, y-o-y. Of that, expenditure of households increased by 0.7% in real terms compared to the Q1 2019 and by 2.7% in comparison to the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Final consumption expenditure of the general government was 1.2% up, q-o-q, and 3.4% up, y-o-y.

Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) dropped by 0.6%, q-o-q. In the y-o-y comparison, it increased by 0.9%. The GFCF was supported mainly by investment activity of the general government sector. As for the type of assets, investments in dwellings increased, y-o-y, followed by investments in other buildings and structures, and in intellectual property products. Lower investments were made in transport equipment and machinery.

The external trade balance at current prices increased by CZK 13.9 bn, y-o-y, in the Q2. Exports of goods and services increased by 1.7%, q-o-q; in the y-o-y comparison it increased by 2.2%. The y-o-y growth of exports was driven mainly by trade in electronic and optical products and by export of transport equipment. Imports of goods and services dropped by 0.4%, q-o-q; in the y-o-y comparison it increased by 1.4%. The following contributed significantly to the y-o-y growth of imports: trade in basic metals and sub-deliveries for the automotive industry.

As for the price development in the Q2, the total GDP deflator reached 3.5%, y-o-y.

The volume of labour costsincreased by 7.6%, y-o-y, in the Q2 2019.

In the Czech Republic, in the Q2 2019, 5 468 thousand persons were employed in average. The total employmentremained unchanged,q-o-q; in the y-o-y comparison it increased by 0.8%.

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 08:15:06 UTC
0
