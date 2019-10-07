CSO Czech Statistical Office : Industry - August 2019

In August, working day adjusted industrial production decreased at constant prices by 1.2%, year-on-year (y-o-y). Seasonally adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.1%, month-on-month (m-o-m). The value of new orders decreased by 0.9%, y-o-y.

Industrial production1decreased in August 2019 at constant prices by 0.1%, m-o-m. In the year-on-year comparison, it decreased by 1.2%. The following economic activities contributed the most to the y-o-y change in industrial production: manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (contribution −0.5 percentage point (p. p.), drop by 12.7%), manufacture of basic metals (contribution −0.4 p. p., drop by 14.6%), and manufacture of fabricated metal products (contribution −0.3 p. p., drop by 3.3%). Industrial production increased in the following economic activities: manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (contribution +0.8 p. p., growth by 4.5%), manufacture of electrical equipment (contribution +0.5 p. p., growth by 7.0%), and manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (contribution +0.2 p. p., growth by 22.9%). Non-adjusted industrial production was by 3.8% lower, y-o-y (there was one working day less in August 2019 compared to August 2018).

Sales from industrial activity at current prices2

creased by 3.8 %, y-o-y, in August 2019. Direct export sales of industrial enterprises de creased at current prices by 1.1%. Domestic sales, which include also indirect export via non-industrial enterprises decreased at current prices by 7.3%.

The value of new orders2 in surveyed industrial CZ-NACE activities decreased by 0.9%, y-o-y, in August 2019. Non-domestic new orders increased by 0.6%, while domestic new orders decreased by 4.2%. The y-o-y decrease of new orders in total was the most contributed to by the following CZ-NACE divisions: manufacture of machinery and equipment (contribution −1.1 p. p., drop by 9.8%), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (contribution −0.8 p. p., drop by 8.2%), and manufacture of basic metals (contribution −0.6 p. p., drop by 10.0%). New orders increased in manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (contribution +2.2 p. p., growth by 5.6%), manufacture of electrical equipment (contribution +0.2 p. p., growth by 2.7%), and manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (contribution +0.1 p. p., growth by 13.0%).

The average registered number of employees3in industry decreased in August 2019 by 1.5%, y-o-y. Their average gross monthly nominal wage increased in August 2019 by 5.4%, y-o-y.

According to the Eurostat news release, working day adjusted industrial production in the EU28 in July 2019 decreasedby 1.2%, y-o-y. According to a preliminary release calendar, Eurostat will release data for August 2019 on 14 October 2019.

1The year-on-year development of industrial production is adjusted for working days unless otherwise stated. Month-on-month or quarter-on-quarter rates are also seasonally adjusted. Contributions to an increase or to a decrease are calculated from data that are adjusted for working days.

2The year-on-year development of sales at current prices and the value of new orders are not adjusted.

3Indicators related to employment in industry apply to the entire population of enterprises the principal (prevailing) activity of which is industry. The registered number of employees' indicator does not include persons working under various contracts for work, working owners of enterprises, and cooperating household members, who do not have contracts of employment. The piece of data on the registered number of employees in industry also excludes agency workers, who have contracts of employment within economic activities of services (CZ-NACE 78.2).

