CSO Czech Statistical Office : Industry - June 2019

08/06/2019 | 03:15am EDT

In June, working day adjusted industrial production decreased at constant prices by 3.8%, year-on-year (y-o-y). Seasonally adjusted industrial production decreased by 2.8%, month-on-month (m-o-m). The value of new orders decreased by 9.9%, y-o-y.

Industrial production1decreased in June 2019 at constant prices by 2.8%, m-o-m. In the year-on-year comparison, it decreased by 3.8%, which was partially due to a high comparison basis in the previous year. The following economic activities contributed the most to the y-o-y change in industrial production: manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (contribution −0.8 percentage point (p. p.), drop by 3.9%), manufacture of fabricated metal products (contribution −0.63 p. p., drop by 5.9%), and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (contribution −0.56 p. p., drop by 6.5%). Industrial production increased in the following economic activities: manufacture of rubber and plastic products (contribution +0.4 p. p., growth by 5.7%), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (contribution +0.2 p. p., growth by 7.1%), and manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (contribution +0.1 p. p., growth by 8.6%). Non-adjusted industrial production was by 6.4% lower, y-o-y (there was one working day less in June 2019 compared to June 2018).

Sales from industrial activity at current prices2decreased by3.8%, y-o-y, in June 2019. Direct export sales of industrial enterprisesdecreased at current prices by 5.9%. Domestic sales, which include also indirect export via non-industrial enterprises decreased at current prices by 0.9%.

The value of new orders2 in surveyed industrial CZ-NACE activities decreased by 9.9%, y-o-y, in June 2019. Non-domestic new orders decreased by 11.3%, while domestic new orders decreased by 6.8%. The y-o-y decrease of new orders in total was the most contributed to by the following CZ-NACE divisions: manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (contribution −3.2 p. p., drop by 8.9%), manufacture of other transport equipment (contribution −2.5 p. p., drop by 58.1%), and manufacture of machinery and equipment (contribution −1.1 p. p., drop by 9.3%). New orders increased in manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (contribution +0.3 p. p., growth by 3.6%) and manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations (contribution +0.1 p. p., growth by 6.4%).

The average registered number of employees3in industry decreased in June 2019 by 0.6%, y-o-y. Their average gross monthly nominal wage increased in June 2019 by 4.7%, y-o-y.

According to the Eurostat news release, working day adjusted industrial production in the EU28 in May 2019 increasedby 0.4%, y-o-y. According to a preliminary release calendar, Eurostat will release data for June 2019 on 14 August 2019.

Sales from industrial activity at current prices2wereby3.3% higher, y-o-y, in the Q2 2019. Direct export sales of industrial enterprisesincreased at current prices by 1.6%. Domestic sales, which include also indirect export via non-industrial enterprises increased at current prices by 5.7%.

The value of new orders2in surveyed industrial CZ-NACE activities increased by 0.8%, y-o-y, in the Q2 2019. Non-domestic new orders increased by 0.3%, while domestic new orders increased by 2.0%.

The average registered number of employees3in industry decreased in the Q2 2019 by 0.5%, y-o-y. Their average gross monthly nominal wage increased in the Q2 2019 by 6.6%, y-o-y.

___________________
Notes:

1The year-on-year development of industrial production is adjusted for working days unless otherwise stated. Month-on-month or quarter-on-quarter rates are also seasonally adjusted. Contributions to an increase or to a decrease are calculated from data that are adjusted for working days.
2The year-on-year development of sales at current prices and the value of new orders are not adjusted.
3Indicators related to employment in industry apply to the entire population of enterprises the principal (prevailing) activity of which is industry. The registered number of employees' indicator does not include persons working under various contracts for work, working owners of enterprises, and cooperating household members, who do not have contracts of employment. The piece of data on the registered number of employees in industry also excludes agency workers, who have contracts of employment within economic activities of services (CZ-NACE 78.2).

Responsible head at the CZSO: Radek Matějka, Director of the Industrial, Construction, and Energy Statistics Department,
phone number: (+420) 274 052 894,
e-mail: radek.matejka@czso.czContact person: Iveta Danišová, Head of Industrial Statistics Unit,
phone number (+420) 274 054 191,
e-mail: iveta.danisova@czso.cz
Method of data acquisition: direct survey of the CZSO (Prům 1-12)
End of data collection: 31 July 2019
Related outputs: time series https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/pru_ts
Next News Release will be published on: 6 September 2019

Disclaimer

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 07:14:04 UTC
