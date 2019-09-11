CSO Czech Statistical Office : Population change - 1st half of 2019

At the end of June, the Czech Republic had almost 10.67 million inhabitants. From the beginning of the year the population increased by 18.8 thousand. The all increase resulted from the international migration. The number of live births was lower by 2.1 thousand than the number of deaths. The number of marriages was again higherin the year-on-year comparison.

The population of the Czech Republic increased by 18.8 thousand to nearly 10.67 million from 1 January to 30 June according to the preliminary statistical balance. The all increase resulted from the international migration, whose balance amounted to 20.9 thousand persons. The natural change reduced the population, when the number of live births was lower by 2.1 thousand than the number of deaths.

In the first half of 2019, according to the preliminary data, 54.7 thousand children were born alive, which was by 1.8 thousand less than in the same period of 2018. Almost 25.9 thousand children were first-born, 21.0 thousand were second-born and 7.9 thousand were born in the third or higher birth-order. In the year-on-year comparisonthere was a decrease in both the number of children born to married women and the number of children born to unmarried women. The share of live births outside marriage, which fell in 2018 for the first time after twenty-year-long period of the continual increase, decreased from 48.6% in the first half of 2018 to 48.2% in the same period this year. The most children, more than one fifth, were born by women aged 29 to 31 years; in case of first born children, the women aged 27-30 years prevailed (34%).

According to the preliminary data, 56.8 thousand inhabitants of the Czech Republic diedduring January-June of 2019, by 1.6 thousand less than in the first half of the previous year. The highest monthly number of deaths (10.4 thousand) was registered in January this year, while in 2018 it was in March. There were a total of 28.9 thousand deceased men and 27.9 thousand deceased women. The most of deceased people, 9.6 thousand, were aged 85-89 years.This age group also prevailed among the deceased women, while the majority of the deceased men were 70-74 years old. A total of 151 children died during their first year of life, or 28 of 10,000 of live births.

According to the preliminary data, a total of 22.4 thousand marriages were entered into during the first half of 2019, by 0.6 thousand more than in the same period in 2018. Almost half of them, 10.5 thousand, entered into the marriage during June. Two-thirds of couples were represented by both single groom and bride (14.7 thousand marriages), the second largest group were the couples of two divorced people (3.2 thousand). The most grooms were aged 30-34 years; the most brides were aged 25-29 years.

According to the preliminary data, the Czech courts issued 12.2 thousand decisions about divorce up to the end of June this year, by 0.2 thousand less in the year-on-year comparison.

A total of

60% divorces terminated marriages with minor children, who amounted to 11.5 thousand in total. The divorces of marriages without minor children accounted for 4.9 thousand. Four-fifths of men and women were divorced for the first time.

Due to international migration, the population of the Czech Republic increased by 20.9 thousand people during the first six months of 2019.The total migration balance was higher by 2.7 thousand in year-on-year comparison. A total of 34.1 thousand people immigrated to the Czech Republic from abroad and 13.2 thousand people emigrated from the Czech Republic. Compared to the first half of 2018,flows of both immigrants and emigrants were higher in 2019. Foreign migration was dominated by nationals of Ukraine.They prevailed among both immigrants and emigrants, and they reached also the highest positive net migration (8.6 thousand). The second highest was the net migration of Slovak nationals (2.1 thousand), followed by the migration balance of Russian (1.1 thousand) and Romanian nationals (1.1 thousand). The migration balance of the Czech nationals was negative (-0.6 thousand).

