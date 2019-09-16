CSO Czech Statistical Office : Producer price indices - August 2019

Industrial producer prices (+0.1%), construction work prices (+0.3%) and service producer prices in the business sphere (+0.4%) went up, month-on-month (m-o-m). Agricultural producer prices went down by 6.0%. From the year-on-year perspective, agricultural producer prices (+4.1%), industrial producer prices (+2.1%), construction work prices (+3.8%) and service producer prices in the business sphere (+2.7%)increased.

Month-on-month comparison

Agricultural producer prices

fell by 6.0%. Prices of potatoes (-19.0%), oleaginous crops

(-12.0%), vegetables (-11.5%), cereals (-6.3%), poultry (-2.8%), cattle for slaughter (-1.4%) and milk (-1.1%) decreased. Prices of pigs for slaughter increased by 1.6%.

Prices of industrial producers increased by 0.1%. Prices went up in 'transport equipment' (+0.5%), thereof 'parts and accessories for motor vehicles' (+0.8%). Prices grew in 'chemicals and chemical products' (+0.8%) and 'electrical equipment' (+0.5%). Lower were prices in 'coke, refined petroleum products'. Prices fell in 'food products, beverages, tobacco' (-0.1%), thereof 'dairy products' (-0.7%), 'grain mill products, starches and starch products' (-1.0%), on the other hand, prices rose in 'preserved meat and meat products' (+0.5%).

According to an estimate, construction workpriceswere higher by 0.3% and prices of construction material and products input remained stable.

Service producer prices in the business sphere

went up by 0.4%. Prices for 'advertising and market research services' (+6.0%), 'warehousing and support services for transportation' (+0.4%) and 'legal and accounting services' (+0.2%) grew. Prices for 'management consulting services' (-1.3%) and 'employment services' (-0.4%) fell.

Service producer prices in the business sphere

, excluding advertising services, remained stable.

Year-on-year comparison

Agricultural producer prices

rose by 4.1% (in July they increased by 12.1%).

P

rices in the crop production grew by 2.8%. Prices of potatoes (+75.9%), fruit (+22.3%), vegetables (+18.4%) and cereals (+1.8%) went up. P rices of oleaginous crops dropped by 1.6%. P rices of animal products grew by 5.7%. Prices of pigs for slaughter (+25.0%) and milk (+4.5%) increased. Prices for eggs (-8.6%), poultry (-3.2%) and cattle for slaughter (-2.7%) decreased.

Prices of industrial producers rose by 2.1%, like in July. Prices were higher particularly in 'electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning' (+7.7%). Prices grew in 'food products, beverages, tobacco' (+3.7%), thereof 'preserved meat and meat products' (+9.6%). Prices increased in 'furniture, other manufactured products' (+4.2%), 'rubber and plastic products, other non-metallic mineral products' (+3.0%) and 'mining and quarrying' (+6.8%). Prices decreased significantly in 'coke, refined petroleum products'. Lower were prices also in 'chemicals and chemical products' (-2.2%).

Among the main industrial groupings, prices of 'non-durable consumer goods' (+3.5%) and 'energy' (+3.4%) were higher especially.

According to an estimate, construction work

prices

rose

by 3.8% (

in July they increased by 3.9%)

and

prices

for c onstruction material and products input grew by 3.2% ( in July they increased by 3.1% ). Service producer prices in the business sphere were higher by 2.7% ( in July they increased by 2.5% ) . P rices for 'employment services' (+9.8%), 'insurance, reinsurance and pension funding services, except compulsory social security' (+6.6%) and 'advertising and market research services' (+5.9%) went up. Furthermore, prices were higher for 'management consulting services' (+4.4%) and ' land transport services' (+2.2%). Prices of 'warehousing and support services for transportation' were lower by 0.8%. Service producer prices in the business sphere, excluding advertising services, grew by 2.4% ( the same way as in July ).

Industrial producer prices in the EU - July 2019 (preliminary data)

According to the Eurostat News Releases, industrial producer prices increased in July by 0.3% (-0.7% in June) in EU28, month-on-month. The highest increase in prices was recorded in Cyprus (+1.7%). Prices rose in Germany, Austria and Poland (+0.1% all), remained stable in Slovakia and fell in the Czech Republic (-0.1%). The largest decrease was observed in Belgium (-1.0%).

Industrial producer prices were higher in July by 0.6% (+0.9% in June) in EU28, year-on-year.

The highest increase in prices was recorded in Romania (+6.2%). Prices rose in Slovakia (+2.2%), the Czech Republic (+2.1%), Germany (+1.3%) and Poland (+1.1%) and decreased in Austria (-0.3%). The largest decrease was observed in Denmark (-3.0%).

Agricultural producer price indices: 26th calendar day of reference month / 8th calendar day of the following month

Industrial producer price indices: 20th calendar day of reference month / 9th calendar day of the following month

Service producer prices in the business sphere: 20th calendar day of reference month / 9th calendar day of the following month

Except for the construction work price indices, the published figures are final data. Estimates of the construction work price indices are carried out on the 9th calendar day of the following month. Then, construction work price indices are made more precise using results of the finished quarterly survey and the finalised data are released on the 46th calendar day of the following quarter.

