CSO Czech Statistical Office : Producer price indices - July 2019

Agricultural producer prices (-1.5%), industrial producer prices (-0.1%) and service producer prices in the business sphere (-0.9%) went down, month-on-month (m-o-m). Construction work prices went up by 0.2%. From the year-on-year perspective, agricultural producer prices (+12.1%), industrial producer prices (+2.1%), construction work prices (+3.9%) and service producer prices in the business sphere (+2.5%)increased.

Month-on-month comparison

Agricultural producer pricesfell by 1.5%. Prices of potatoes (-20.9%), eggs (-4.8%), cereals (-4.5%), milk (-1.8%) and poultry (-1.6%) decreased. Prices of pigs for slaughter increased by 2.7%.

Prices of industrial producers fell by 0.1%. Prices decreased in 'chemicals and chemical products' (-1.6%), 'basic metals, fabricated metal products' (-0.3%) and in 'wood, wood products, paper, printing' and 'mining and quarrying' identically by 0.4%. Lower were also prices in 'coke, refined petroleum products'. Prices rose in 'food products, beverages, tobacco' (+0.2%), thereof 'preserved meat and meat products' (+0.8%). Prices in 'electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning' were higher by 0.2%.

According to an estimate, construction workpriceswere higher by 0.2% and prices of construction material and products input grew by 0.1%.

Service producer prices in the business spherewent down by 0.9%. Prices for 'advertising and market research services' (-14.9%), 'management consulting services' (-3.6%) and 'land transport services' (-0.2%) were all lower. Prices for 'insurance, reinsurance and pension funding services, except compulsory social security' (+1.3%), 'employment services' (+0.7%) and 'warehousing and support services for transportation' (+0.2%) rose. Service producer prices in the business sphere, excluding advertising services, remained stable.

Year-on-year comparison

Agricultural producer pricesrose by 12.1% (in June they increased by 12.9%).Prices in the crop production grew by 16.7%. Prices of potatoes (+58.8%), oleaginous crops (+14.8%), cereals (+10.8%), fruit (+40.5%) and vegetables (+27.8%) went up. Prices of animal products grew by 7.3%. Prices of pigs for slaughter (+24.1%), milk (+6.1%) and poultry (+4.6%) increased. Prices for eggs (-5.8%) and cattle for slaughter (-2.4%) decreased.

Prices of industrial producers rose by 2.1% (+2.5% in June). Prices grew particularly in 'electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning' (+8.0%), thereof 'electricity, transmission and distribution services' (+10.5%). Prices were higher in 'food products, beverages, tobacco' (+4.0%), thereof 'preserved meat and meat products' (+9.3%). Prices increased in 'furniture, other manufactured products' (+4.2%), thereof 'repair services of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment' (+3.6%) and 'installation services of industrial machinery and equipment' (+7.2%). On the increase were also prices in 'rubber and plastic products, other non-metallic mineral products' (+2.8%), thereof 'articles of concrete, cement and plaster' (+7.4%). Prices went up in 'mining and quarrying' (+6.9%). Prices decreased significantly in 'coke, refined petroleum products'. Lower were prices also in 'chemicals and chemical products' (-3.5%).

Among the main industrial groupings, prices of 'energy' (+4.1%) and 'non-durable consumer goods' (+3.7%) were higher especially.

According to an estimate, construction workpricesroseby 3.9% (in June they increased by 4.2% after specification)and pricesfor construction material and products input grew by 3.1% (in June they increased by 3.9%).

Service producer prices in the business spherewere higher by 2.5% (the same way as in June). Prices for 'management consulting services' (+10.2%), 'insurance, reinsurance and pension funding services, except compulsory social security' (+6.6%) and 'management consulting services' (+5.8%) grew. Furthermore, prices were higher for 'advertising and market research services' (+4.6%) and 'land transport services' (+2.5%). Prices of 'warehousing and support services for transportation' were lower by 1.5%. Service producer prices in the business sphere, excluding advertising services, increased by 2.4% (in June they increased by 2.5%).

Industrial producer prices in the EU - June 2019 (preliminary data)

According to the Eurostat News Releases, industrial producer prices decreased in June by 0.6% (in May remained stable) in EU28, month-on-month. The largest decrease was recorded in Lithuania (-2.0%). Prices fell in the Czech Republic (-0.7%), Poland (-0.6%), Slovakia and Austria (-0.4% both) and Germany (-0.3%). Prices increased the most in Latvia (+1.7%).

Industrial producer prices were higher in June by 0.9% (+1.9% in May) in EU28, year-on-year.

The highest increase in industrial producer prices was recorded in Latvia (+5.6%). Prices rose in Slovakia (+3.0%), the Czech Republic (+2.5%), Germany (+1.4%) and Poland (+1.1%) and fell in Austria (-0.1%). The largest decrease was observed in Denmark (-2.6%).

