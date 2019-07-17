CSO Czech Statistical Office : Producer price indices - June 2019

Agricultural producer prices were higher by 2.5%, month-on-month (m-o-m). Industrial producer prices (-0.7%), construction work prices(-0.2%) and service producer prices in the business sphere (-0.3%) were all lower. From the year-on-year perspective, agricultural producer prices (+12.9%), industrial producer prices (+2.5%), construction work prices (+4.8%) and service producer prices in the business sphere (+2.5%)increased.

Month-on-month comparison

Agricultural producer pricesrose by 2.5%. Prices of pigs for slaughter (+7.4%) and poultry (+1.6%) grew. Prices of vegetables (-12.6%), eggs (-1.0%), milk (-0.9%) and cereals (-0.7%) fell.

Prices of industrial producers decreased for the first time since December 2018 by 0.7%. Prices fell the most significantly in 'coke, refined petroleum products'. Prices were lower in 'transport equipment' (-0.4%), thereof 'parts and accessories for motor vehicles' (-0.7%), on the other hand, on the increase were prices of 'motor vehicles' (+0.6%). Prices went down in 'chemicals and chemical products' (-1.0%).Higher were prices in 'food products, beverages, tobacco' (+0.3%), thereof 'preserved meat and meat products' (+1.7%), on the decrease were prices only in 'dairy products' (-0.7%) and 'beverages' (-0.4%).

According to an estimate, construction workpricesdropped by 0.2% and prices of construction material and products input remained stable.

Service producer prices in the business spherewent down by 0.3%. Prices for 'advertising and market research services' (-3.3%), 'employment services' (-1.2%) and 'financial services, except insurance and pension funding' (-0.7%) were all lower. Prices for 'land transport services' were higher by 0.5%. Service producer prices in the business sphere, excluding advertising services, remained stable.

Year-on-year comparison

Agricultural producer prices

rose by 12.9% (in May they increased by 10.5%).

P

rices in the crop production grew by 17.9%. Prices of potatoes (+107.8%), oleaginous crops (+16.5%), cereals (+15.2%) and vegetables (+3.3%) went up. Fruit prices dropped by 6.7%. P rices of animal products grew by 8.1%. Prices of pigs for slaughter (+23.5%), milk (+7.6%) and poultry (+4.9%) increased. Prices for eggs (-0.2%) and cattle for slaughter (-3.2%) decreased .

Prices of industrial producers rose by 2.5% (+3.8% in May). Prices grew particularly in 'electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning' (+7.9%), thereof 'electricity, transmission and distribution services' (+10.3%). Prices were higher in 'food products, beverages, tobacco' (+4.0%), thereof 'preserved meat and meat products' (+8.2%). On the increase were also prices in 'rubber and plastic products, other non-metallic mineral products' (+3.4%), thereof 'articles of concrete, cement and plaster' (+8.9%). Prices increased in 'furniture, other manufactured products' (+4.4%), thereof 'repair services of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment' (+4.0%) and 'installation services of industrial machinery and equipment' (+7.3%). Prices decreased significantly in 'coke, refined petroleum products'.

Among the main industrial groupings, prices of 'energy' (+4.1%) and 'non-durable consumer goods' (+3.7%) were higher especially.

According to an estimate, construction work

prices

rose

by 4.8% (

in May they increased by 5.5%)

and

prices

for c onstruction material and products input grew by 3.9% ( in May they increased by 4.1% ). Service producer prices in the business sphere were higher by 2.5% ( in May they also grew by 2.7% ) . P rices for 'management consulting services' (+8.1%), 'employment services' (+8.0%), 'insurance, reinsurance and pension funding services, except compulsory social security' (+5.2%), 'security and investigation services' (+4.0%) and 'postal and courier services' (+3.9%) grew. Furthermore, prices were higher for 'land transport services' (+3.3%) and 'advertising and market research services' (+3.0%). Prices of 'warehousing and support services for transportation' were lower by 1.8%. Service producer prices in the business sphere, excluding advertising services, increased by 2.5% ( the same way as in May ).

Industrial producer prices in the EU - May 2019 (preliminary data)

According to the Eurostat News Releases, industrial producer prices remained stable in May (like in April) in EU28, month-on-month. The highest increase was observed in Cyprus (+2.4%). Prices rose in the Czech Republic (+0.5%), Poland (+0.3%) and Slovakia (+0.2%), stayed unchanged in Austria and fell in Germany (-0.1%). The largest decrease was recorded in Luxembourg (-1.0%).

Industrial producer prices were higher in May by 1.9% (+2.9% in April) in EU28, year-on-year. Prices grew the most in Romania (+5.9%). Prices were higher in Slovakia (+4.1%), the Czech Republic (+3.8%), Germany (+2.0%), Poland (+1.9%) and Austria (+0.9%). Increases were recorded in all EU countries.

