CSO Czech Statistical Office : Retail trade - May 2019

In May, sales adjusted for calendar effects increased at constant prices by 2.7%, year‑on‑year (y-o-y), the same as non-adjusted ones. Seasonally adjusted sales in retail trade decreased by 1.0%, month-on-month (m-o-m).

Seasonally adjustedsales in retail trade, except of motor vehicles1)decreased in May at constant prices by 1.0%, m-o-m. Sales for sale of food decreased by 2.0%, sales for sale of automotive fuel fell by 1.8%, and sales for sale of non-food goods dropped by 0.1%.

Sales in retail tradeadjusted for calendar effects(there was the same number of working days in May 2019 and May 2018) increased by 2.7%, y-o-y; sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 5.6%, sales for food grew by 0.3%2), while sales for automotive fuel dropped by 0.7%.

Non-adjustedsales in retail trade increased by 2.7%, y-o-y. Sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 5.6%, sales for sale of food increased by 0.4%2), while sales for sale of automotive fuel decreased by 0.7%.

The highest contribution to the y-o-y sales growth was by retail sale over the Internet or via mail order services3) (growth by 19.4%). In specialised stores with non-food goods, sales increased mainly for sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (+8.6%), for sale of dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, and cosmetic and toilet articles in specialised stores (+4.0%), for sale of otherhousehold equipment (+3.0%), and for cultural, sports and recreation goods (+2.6%). Only retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores was lower compared to the previous year (drop by 0.2%). Sales in non‑specialised stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating increased by 0.6%, while in retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores sales dropped by 2.8%.

The price deflator in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles related to the corresponding period of the previous year (VAT excluded) was 101.0%. It was influenced mainly by higher prices of automotive fuel, dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, cosmetic and toilet articles, food, and other household equipment. On the other hand, prices decreased in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores and in retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores.

Seasonally adjustedsales for sale and repair of motor vehicles4) stagnated at constant prices,m-o-m. Year-on-year, sales increased by 1.4% (bothadjusted and non‑adjusted for calendar effects). Sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) increased by 3.1%, y‑o-y, while sales for repair of motor vehicles decreased by 5.0%, y‑o‑y.

International comparison of retail sales development in Member States of the EU is available at: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/short-term-business-statistics/publications/news-releases.

___________________

Notes:

All data in the text of the News Release are at constant prices.

Enterprises are classified to the economic activity according to their principal (prevailing) activity, which is such an activity, from which the enterprise gets the highest value added.

Data for May 2019 are preliminary. Final data for all months of 2019 will be published in June 2020.

Concurrently with the data revision for the year 2018 (published on 5 June 2019), the model used for an adjustment of the time series was changed. Newly, an indirect adjustment method is used, which takes place on the lowest source aggregates of the sales index; an adjustment of higher aggregations is a weighted average of adjusted source data.