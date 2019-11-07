CSO Czech Statistical Office : Retail trade - September 2019

Log in
11/07/2019 | 03:15am EST

In September, sales adjusted for calendar effects increased at constant prices by 5.1%, year‑on‑year (y-o-y); non-adjusted sales increased by 7.3%. Seasonally adjusted sales in retail trade increased by 0.7%, month-on-month (m-o-m).

Seasonally adjustedsalesin retail trade, except of motor vehicles1)increased in September at constant prices by 0.7%, m-o-m. Sales for sale of food and sales for sale of non-food goods increased both the same by 0.8% and sales for sale of automotive fuel grew by 0.2%.

Sales in retail tradeadjusted for calendar effectsincreased by 5.1%,y-o-y; sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 8.7%, sales for sale of food grew by 2.1%, and sales for sale of automotive fuel increased by 0.6%. September 2019 had two working days more compared to September 2018.

Non-adjustedsales in retail trade increased by 7.3%,y-o-y. Sales for sale of non-food goods increased by 12.3%, sales for sale of automotive fuel increased by 3.2%, and sales for sale of food increased by 2.2%.

The highest sales increase was in the retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet2) (by 25.9%). Higher sales were also in specialised stores with information and communication equipment (by 18.1%), with otherhousehold equipment (by 10.4%), with dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, and cosmetic and toilet articles (by 10.2%), with clothing, footwear and leather goods (by 9.7%), and with cultural, sports and recreation goods (by 5.6%). Sales in non‑specialised stores with food, beverages or tobacco predominating increased by 2.4% and in retail sale of food, beverages and tobacco in specialised stores sales grew by 0.2%. The price deflator in retail trade, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles related to the corresponding period of the previous year (VAT excluded) was 99.9%. It was influenced mainly by lower prices of information and communication equipment in specialised stores, of automotive fuel, of clothing, footwear and leather goods in specialised stores, and of cultural and recreation goods in specialised stores. On the other hand, prices increased in food, dispensing chemist, medical and orthopaedic goods, cosmetic and toilet articles, and other household equipment.

Seasonally adjustedsales for sale and repair of motor vehicles3) increased at constant prices by 1.0%, m-o-m, and sales adjusted for calendar effects increased by 3.7%, y-o-y. Non-adjusted sales increased by 10.5%, y-o-y; sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) increased by 11.2%, y‑o-y, and sales for repair of motor vehicles increased by 7.7%, y‑o‑y.

International comparison of retail sales development in Member States of the EU is available at: http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/short-term-business-statistics/publications/news-releases.

For the entire Q3 2019, sales in retail trade, except of motor vehicles1)adjusted for calendar effects increased at constant prices by 4.8%, y-o-y; non-adjusted sales increased by 6.0% (there were three working days more in the Q3 2019 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year). Non-adjusted sales for sale of non‑food goods increased by 9.8%, y-o-y, sales for sale of automotive fuel increased by 2.6%, and sales for sale of food increased by 2.4%. Sales for sale and repair of motor vehicles3)adjusted for calendar effects increased by 0.2%, y‑o-y; non-adjusted sales grew by 3.6%, y-o-y. Non-adjusted sales for sale of motor vehicles (including spare parts) increased by 3.9%, y-o-y, and sales for repair of motor vehicles grew by 2.6%, y-o-y.

_____________________

Notes:
All data in the text of the News Release are at constant prices. Enterprises are classified to the economic activity according to their principal (prevailing) activity, which is such an activity, from which the enterprise gets the highest value added.
Data for September 2019 are preliminary. Final data for all months of 2019 will be published in June 2020.
Concurrently with the data revision for the year 2018 (published on 5 June 2019), the model used for an adjustment of the time series was changed. Newly, an indirect adjustment method is used, which takes place on the lowest source aggregates of the sales index; an adjustment of higher aggregations is a weighted average of adjusted source data.
1)CZ-NACE 47 - retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles.
2)CZ-NACE 4791 - retail sale via mail order houses or via Internet.
3)CZ-NACE 45 - wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

Responsible head at the CZSO: Marie Boušková, Director of the Services Statistics Department, phone number: (+420) 274 052 935, e-mail: marie.bouskova@czso.cz
Contact person: Jana Gotvaldová, Head of the Trade, Transport, and Information Service Activities Statistics Unit, phone number: (+420) 274 052 691 , e-mail: jana.gotvaldova@czso.cz
Method of data acquisition: direct survey of the CZSO (SP 1-12)End of data collection: 29 October 2019
End of data processing: 1 November 2019
Related outputs: Base indices and y-o-y indices since2000 and 2001, respectively, are available in time series
(https://www.czso.cz/csu/czso/sales_indices_monthly_retail_trade_hotels_and_restaurants_time_series).
Next News Release will be published on: 6 December 2019

CSO - Czech Statistical Office published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 08:14:02 UTC
