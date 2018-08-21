Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

CSP Advisory Board Meeting: Improving Cooperation among Stakeholders in Cocoa Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 06:22am CEST
Tuesday, 21 August 2018 11:01:43By Admin

Jakarta, July 24, 2018-Regarding the follow-up planning and efforts of Cocoa Sustainability Partnership (CSP) towards sustainable cocoa sector in Indonesia, the Advisory Board meeting is conducted on July 24, 2018. The members of this board consists of related ministries, education and research institutions, cocoa associations, and the representatives of the significant decision makers in Indonesia. The CSP Advisory Board itself is coordinated by Ir. Musdhalifah Machmud, MT. as the Deputy Minister for food and Agriculture, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Republic of Indonesia.

As located at Serayu, building of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, the members of CSP Advisory Boards gather and harmonize the ideas of strengthening the public-private partnership cooperation in sustainable cocoa sector development in Indonesia. In her speech, the Chairwoman of CSP Advisory Board stresses out that CSP as partnership organization of cocoa sector stakeholders can play its function in bridging the relationship and coordination among governments and other cocoa stakeholders. 'CSP is highly expected to take more participations and more active to invite all stakeholders in cocoa sector as its role in creating efforts in developing sustainable cocoa sector in Indonesia where the current production is decreasing. The Sustainable Cocoa Development Roadmap, which had been arranged by CSP members, had been finalized, and we hope that the Key Performance Indicators also can be referred as tools for the planning and intervention implementation processes,' as mentioned by Musdhalifah Machmud, the Chairwoman of CSP Advisory Board.

In the next session, Wahyu Wibowo as the Executive Director of CSP expresses that the Sustainable Cocoa Development Roadmap is expected to be transformed as measuring tools in reviewing the achievements and progress. 'All CSP members are optimist and expecting that the cocoa production can be improved. The important thing which should be stressed out that the cooperation, or partnership, among stakeholders will harmonize our efforts in creating welfare for cocoa farmers,' Wahyu Wibowo portrays the progress and planning reports of CSP. It is also mentioned, furthermore, that the challenge is how to distribute the success stories comprehensively and partnership patter must be focused on the production improvement. These collective actions will lead to optimum achievements and fill the existing gaps.

The meeting of CSP Advisory Board is highly expected to provide references and inputs to CSP and its members in implementing the collective actions to improve the quality and production of smallholders cocoa production in the future. (CSP/AH)

Disclaimer

CSP - Cocoa Sustainability Partnership published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 04:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:07aDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AUSTRAL : Powering Daintree
PU
07:05aFed's solo act faces tremors in Turkey and a slower Europe
RE
06:47aAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : Retail electricity price measures
PU
06:27aCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : The City is recruiting for the the Architectural Review Board, the Parks & Recreation Commission, and the Planning & Transportation Commission (News)
PU
06:22aCSP ADVISORY BOARD MEETING : Improving Cooperation among Stakeholders in Cocoa Sector
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:10aU.S. tariffs cast a cloud over Huawei's solar electronics launch
RE
06:02aDollar broadly lower after Trump remarks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : China defies U.S. pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil
2AMAZON.COM : Twenty-two states ask U.S. appeals court to reinstate 'net neutrality' rules
3TESLA : TESLA : Experts say Tesla board may have too many ties to CEO Musk
4INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. : INTERACTIVE BROKERS : FINRA fines Interactive Brokers $5.5 million for short..
5APPLE : EXCLUSIVE: Trump says it is 'dangerous' for Twitter, Facebook to ban accounts
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.