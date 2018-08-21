CSP Advisory Board Meeting: Improving Cooperation among Stakeholders in Cocoa Sector

Tuesday, 21 August 2018 11:01:43

By Admin

Jakarta, July 24, 2018-Regarding the follow-up planning and efforts of Cocoa Sustainability Partnership (CSP) towards sustainable cocoa sector in Indonesia, the Advisory Board meeting is conducted on July 24, 2018. The members of this board consists of related ministries, education and research institutions, cocoa associations, and the representatives of the significant decision makers in Indonesia. The CSP Advisory Board itself is coordinated by Ir. Musdhalifah Machmud, MT. as the Deputy Minister for food and Agriculture, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, Republic of Indonesia.

As located at Serayu, building of Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, the members of CSP Advisory Boards gather and harmonize the ideas of strengthening the public-private partnership cooperation in sustainable cocoa sector development in Indonesia. In her speech, the Chairwoman of CSP Advisory Board stresses out that CSP as partnership organization of cocoa sector stakeholders can play its function in bridging the relationship and coordination among governments and other cocoa stakeholders. 'CSP is highly expected to take more participations and more active to invite all stakeholders in cocoa sector as its role in creating efforts in developing sustainable cocoa sector in Indonesia where the current production is decreasing. The Sustainable Cocoa Development Roadmap, which had been arranged by CSP members, had been finalized, and we hope that the Key Performance Indicators also can be referred as tools for the planning and intervention implementation processes,' as mentioned by Musdhalifah Machmud, the Chairwoman of CSP Advisory Board.

In the next session, Wahyu Wibowo as the Executive Director of CSP expresses that the Sustainable Cocoa Development Roadmap is expected to be transformed as measuring tools in reviewing the achievements and progress. 'All CSP members are optimist and expecting that the cocoa production can be improved. The important thing which should be stressed out that the cooperation, or partnership, among stakeholders will harmonize our efforts in creating welfare for cocoa farmers,' Wahyu Wibowo portrays the progress and planning reports of CSP. It is also mentioned, furthermore, that the challenge is how to distribute the success stories comprehensively and partnership patter must be focused on the production improvement. These collective actions will lead to optimum achievements and fill the existing gaps.

The meeting of CSP Advisory Board is highly expected to provide references and inputs to CSP and its members in implementing the collective actions to improve the quality and production of smallholders cocoa production in the future. (CSP/AH)