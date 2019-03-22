CSP Centralas statistikas parvaldes : Decline in livestock number

Log in
Decline in livestock number

03/22/2019 | 08:50am EDT

Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in 2018, compared to 2017, cattle number dropped by 10.5 thousand or 2.6 %, of which number of dairy cows fell by 5.9 thousand or 3.9 %.

African swine fever resulted in a decline in the pig number of 15.7 thousand or 4.9 %. Number of sheep reduced as well (by 4.9 thousand or 4.4 %), as did the number of goats (by 0.5 thousand or 4.1 %) and number of horses (0.5 thousand or 5.3 %).

Increase was recorded in the number of poultry - of 459.3 thousand or 9.3 %, of which number of laying hens rose by 481.8 thousand or 19.2 %.

Number of livestock at the end of the year1
(thousands)
View table

2017

20182

Changes, % (2018, compared to 2017)

Cattle

405.8

395.3

-2.6

dairy cows

150.4

144.5

-3.9

Pigs

320.6

304.9

-4.9

Sheep

112.2

107.3

-4.4

Goats

12.8

12.2

-4.1

Horses

8.9

8.4

-5.3

Poultry

4943.8

5403.1

9.3

laying hens

2515.1

2996.9

19.2

Meat production in Latvia has grown slightly - 91.3 thousand tonnes of meat were produced in 2018, which is 0.1 thousand tonnes or 0.1 % more than in 2017. The most significant increase was observed in the output of mutton and goat meat (of 7 %), pork (2.1 %) and poultry (0.8 %). Output of beef and veal, in turn, dropped by 5.3 %.

Output of livestock products

View table

2017

20182

Changes, % (2018, compared to 2017)

Meat (slaughter weight), thousand tonnes

91.2

91.3

0.1

beef and veal

18.5

17.5

-5.3

pork

38.1

38.9

2.1

mutton and goat

0.9

1.0

7.0

poultry

33.6

33.9

0.8

Milk (incl. goat milk), thousand tonnes

1000.1

982.9

-1.7

Eggs, million pieces

800.7

768.5

-4.0

In 2018, compared to 2017, number of exported live cattle increased by 11.3 thousand heads or 23.1 %.Calves aged under 8 months constituted 32 % of the total number of cattle exported (37.4 % in 2017). Number of imported cattle fell by 1.5 thousand or 26 %.

Compared to 2017, exports of live pigs increased by 48.5 thousand or 26.9 %. Out of the total number of pigs exported, piglets for fattening constituted 33.9 % (56.5 % in 2017). Number of imported pigs fell by 5.8 thousand or 20 %.

In 2018, 982.9 thousand tonnes of milk (incl. goat milk) were produced, which is 17.2 thousand tonnes or 1.7 % less than in 2017. The decline in milk output was influenced by the reduction in dairy cow number (of 5.9 thousand or 3.9 %). Average milk yield per dairy cow rose by 89 kg or 1.4 % reaching 6 614 kg annually.

Slight rise in milk output was recorded in Latgale region (of 0.9 thousand tonnes or 0.5 %), while the largest milk output decline was registered in Zemgale region (8.0 thousand tonnes or 3.9 %).

In 2018, compared to 2017, volume of purchased milk reduced by 4 %. The average purchase price of milk fell by 7.4 % - from 306 EUR/t in 2017 to 283 EUR/t in 2018. The lowest milk purchase price was recorded in May (268 EUR/t) and the highest in January (307 EUR/t).

Created with Highcharts 4.2.7Thousand tonnesEUR/tChart context menuMilk production, purchase and average purchase pricePurchased milk, thousand tonnesMilk output, thousand tonnesAverage purchase price of milk, EUR/t20102011201220132014201520162017201802505007501000100200300400500

Methodological information

1Data source of the information on number of cattle, sheep, goats, horses and poultry is Livestock Register of Agricultural Data Centre.
2Provisional data.Media requests:
Communication Section
E-mail:media@csb.gov.lv
Phone:+371 67366621,+371 27880666More information on data:
Lolita Lazda-Lazdiņa
Agricultural Statistics Section
E-mail:Lolita.Lazda@csb.gov.lv
Phone:+371 67366982

Disclaimer

CSP - Centralas statistikas parvaldes published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:49:06 UTC
