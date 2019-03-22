CSP Centralas statistikas parvaldes : Decline in livestock number

Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in 2018, compared to 2017, cattle number dropped by 10.5 thousand or 2.6 %, of which number of dairy cows fell by 5.9 thousand or 3.9 %.
African swine fever resulted in a decline in the pig number of 15.7 thousand or 4.9 %. Number of sheep reduced as well (by 4.9 thousand or 4.4 %), as did the number of goats (by 0.5 thousand or 4.1 %) and number of horses (0.5 thousand or 5.3 %).
Increase was recorded in the number of poultry - of 459.3 thousand or 9.3 %, of which number of laying hens rose by 481.8 thousand or 19.2 %.
Number of livestock at the end of the year1
(thousands)
|
|
2017
|
20182
|
Changes, % (2018, compared to 2017)
|
Cattle
|
405.8
|
395.3
|
-2.6
|
dairy cows
|
150.4
|
144.5
|
-3.9
|
Pigs
|
320.6
|
304.9
|
-4.9
|
Sheep
|
112.2
|
107.3
|
-4.4
|
Goats
|
12.8
|
12.2
|
-4.1
|
Horses
|
8.9
|
8.4
|
-5.3
|
Poultry
|
4943.8
|
5403.1
|
9.3
|
laying hens
|
2515.1
|
2996.9
|
19.2
Meat production in Latvia has grown slightly - 91.3 thousand tonnes of meat were produced in 2018, which is 0.1 thousand tonnes or 0.1 % more than in 2017. The most significant increase was observed in the output of mutton and goat meat (of 7 %), pork (2.1 %) and poultry (0.8 %). Output of beef and veal, in turn, dropped by 5.3 %.
Output of livestock products
|
|
2017
|
20182
|
Changes, % (2018, compared to 2017)
|
Meat (slaughter weight), thousand tonnes
|
91.2
|
91.3
|
0.1
|
beef and veal
|
18.5
|
17.5
|
-5.3
|
pork
|
38.1
|
38.9
|
2.1
|
mutton and goat
|
0.9
|
1.0
|
7.0
|
poultry
|
33.6
|
33.9
|
0.8
|
Milk (incl. goat milk), thousand tonnes
|
1000.1
|
982.9
|
-1.7
|
Eggs, million pieces
|
800.7
|
768.5
|
-4.0
In 2018, compared to 2017, number of exported live cattle increased by 11.3 thousand heads or 23.1 %.Calves aged under 8 months constituted 32 % of the total number of cattle exported (37.4 % in 2017). Number of imported cattle fell by 1.5 thousand or 26 %.
Compared to 2017, exports of live pigs increased by 48.5 thousand or 26.9 %. Out of the total number of pigs exported, piglets for fattening constituted 33.9 % (56.5 % in 2017). Number of imported pigs fell by 5.8 thousand or 20 %.
In 2018, 982.9 thousand tonnes of milk (incl. goat milk) were produced, which is 17.2 thousand tonnes or 1.7 % less than in 2017. The decline in milk output was influenced by the reduction in dairy cow number (of 5.9 thousand or 3.9 %). Average milk yield per dairy cow rose by 89 kg or 1.4 % reaching 6 614 kg annually.
Slight rise in milk output was recorded in Latgale region (of 0.9 thousand tonnes or 0.5 %), while the largest milk output decline was registered in Zemgale region (8.0 thousand tonnes or 3.9 %).
In 2018, compared to 2017, volume of purchased milk reduced by 4 %. The average purchase price of milk fell by 7.4 % - from 306 EUR/t in 2017 to 283 EUR/t in 2018. The lowest milk purchase price was recorded in May (268 EUR/t) and the highest in January (307 EUR/t).
Created with Highcharts 4.2.7Thousand tonnesEUR/tChart context menuMilk production, purchase and average purchase pricePurchased milk, thousand tonnesMilk output, thousand tonnesAverage purchase price of milk, EUR/t20102011201220132014201520162017201802505007501000100200300400500
Methodological information
1Data source of the information on number of cattle, sheep, goats, horses and poultry is Livestock Register of Agricultural Data Centre.
2Provisional data.Media requests:
Communication Section
E-mail:media@csb.gov.lv
Phone:+371 67366621,+371 27880666More information on data:
Lolita Lazda-Lazdiņa
Agricultural Statistics Section
E-mail:Lolita.Lazda@csb.gov.lv
Phone:+371 67366982