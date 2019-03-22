CSP Centralas statistikas parvaldes : Decline in livestock number

Provisional data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in 2018, compared to 2017, cattle number dropped by 10.5 thousand or 2.6 %, of which number of dairy cows fell by 5.9 thousand or 3.9 %.

African swine fever resulted in a decline in the pig number of 15.7 thousand or 4.9 %. Number of sheep reduced as well (by 4.9 thousand or 4.4 %), as did the number of goats (by 0.5 thousand or 4.1 %) and number of horses (0.5 thousand or 5.3 %).

Increase was recorded in the number of poultry - of 459.3 thousand or 9.3 %, of which number of laying hens rose by 481.8 thousand or 19.2 %.

Number of livestock at the end of the year1

(thousands)

View table 2017 20182 Changes, % (2018, compared to 2017) Cattle 405.8 395.3 -2.6 dairy cows 150.4 144.5 -3.9 Pigs 320.6 304.9 -4.9 Sheep 112.2 107.3 -4.4 Goats 12.8 12.2 -4.1 Horses 8.9 8.4 -5.3 Poultry 4943.8 5403.1 9.3 laying hens 2515.1 2996.9 19.2

Meat production in Latvia has grown slightly - 91.3 thousand tonnes of meat were produced in 2018, which is 0.1 thousand tonnes or 0.1 % more than in 2017. The most significant increase was observed in the output of mutton and goat meat (of 7 %), pork (2.1 %) and poultry (0.8 %). Output of beef and veal, in turn, dropped by 5.3 %.

Output of livestock products

View table 2017 20182 Changes, % (2018, compared to 2017) Meat (slaughter weight), thousand tonnes 91.2 91.3 0.1 beef and veal 18.5 17.5 -5.3 pork 38.1 38.9 2.1 mutton and goat 0.9 1.0 7.0 poultry 33.6 33.9 0.8 Milk (incl. goat milk), thousand tonnes 1000.1 982.9 -1.7 Eggs, million pieces 800.7 768.5 -4.0

In 2018, compared to 2017, number of exported live cattle increased by 11.3 thousand heads or 23.1 %.Calves aged under 8 months constituted 32 % of the total number of cattle exported (37.4 % in 2017). Number of imported cattle fell by 1.5 thousand or 26 %.

Compared to 2017, exports of live pigs increased by 48.5 thousand or 26.9 %. Out of the total number of pigs exported, piglets for fattening constituted 33.9 % (56.5 % in 2017). Number of imported pigs fell by 5.8 thousand or 20 %.

In 2018, 982.9 thousand tonnes of milk (incl. goat milk) were produced, which is 17.2 thousand tonnes or 1.7 % less than in 2017. The decline in milk output was influenced by the reduction in dairy cow number (of 5.9 thousand or 3.9 %). Average milk yield per dairy cow rose by 89 kg or 1.4 % reaching 6 614 kg annually.

Slight rise in milk output was recorded in Latgale region (of 0.9 thousand tonnes or 0.5 %), while the largest milk output decline was registered in Zemgale region (8.0 thousand tonnes or 3.9 %).

In 2018, compared to 2017, volume of purchased milk reduced by 4 %. The average purchase price of milk fell by 7.4 % - from 306 EUR/t in 2017 to 283 EUR/t in 2018. The lowest milk purchase price was recorded in May (268 EUR/t) and the highest in January (307 EUR/t).

Created with Highcharts 4.2.7Thousand tonnesEUR/tChart context menuMilk production, purchase and average purchase pricePurchased milk, thousand tonnesMilk output, thousand tonnesAverage purchase price of milk, EUR/t20102011201220132014201520162017201802505007501000100200300400500

Methodological information