CSP Cocoa Sustainability Partnership : Resilience of Farmers toward 2 Kilograms of Cocoa Beans per Tree

Friday, 24 August 2018 10:11:41

By Admin

The members of Cocoa Sustainability Partnership (CSP) and its cocoa stakeholders are gathering during the CSP General Assembly Meeting in Ministry of Agriculture, Republic of Indonesia, on August 08, 2018. The theme of discussion is the resilience of farmers toward two kilograms of cocoa beans per tree. (CSP/AH)



Jakarta, August 09, 2018-The general assembly meeting of Cocoa Sustainability Partnership (CSP), as the highest decision making occasion and as routine agenda, is conducted on August 08, 2018. As the previous general assembly meetings, this activity is conducted at Meeting Room Building C, Directorate General of Estate Crops, Ministry of Agriculture, Republic of Indonesia. This main event of CSP is participated by representatives of members, cocoa stakeholders, and related ministries. The main theme during the meeting is discussing about how to establish the resilience of farmers by achieving the two kilograms cocoa beans production per tree.

Mr. Muhammad Syaifulloh, on behalf of Mrs. Ir. Musdhalifah Machmud, M.T. as the Minister Deputy for Food and Agriculture, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, delivers the welcoming speech to the participants and guests of CSP General Assembly meeting at Meeting Hall of Ministry of Agriculture. Mr. Endy Pranoto, S.Sos., M.Sc. from Directorate General of Estate Crop, Ministry of Agriculture, and Mr. Nuzul Qudri from Sahabat Cipta Foundation as the Chairman of CSP General Assembly. (CSP/AH)



In this significant event, Mrs. Ir. Musdhalifah Machmud, M.T., as the Minister Deputy for Food and Agriculture, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs, who is represented by Mr. Muhammad Saifulloh, delivers that the position of CSP is functioned as gluten and connector among stakeholders in sustainable cocoa sector in Indonesia. And it is expected that this organization with its members are being able to provide thoughts and ideas in solving some important issues which are experienced by the farmers. 'The government is highly expecting that CSP and its members can be functioned as consultative partners of the government in implementing the collective actions to develop the sustainable cocoa sector in Indonesia. For instance, in one of the government action plans, the cocoa tree rejuvenation is implemented to improve the production of Indonesian cocoa. This activity cannot create an optimum result if it is only performed by the Directorate General of Estate Crops as the technical implementer, but it should be collaborated and cooperated with other stakeholders, especially the cocoa private sectors and NGOs who are working directly in the field level in facilitating the cocoa farmers,' as mentioned by the Head of Crops Unit, Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs during the welcoming speech of CSP General Assembly Meeting.

The Directorate General of Estate Crops, Ministry of Agriculture, also presents the general explanation of how government strengthens the farmers institutions in order to improve the cocoa productions. Mr. Endy Pranoto, S.Sos., M.Sc., on behalf of Director General of Estate Crops, clarifies to the general assembly meeting participants and guests regarding the government efforts in strengthening the smallholders cocoa farmers institutions. 'In the Roadmap of Cocoa Development 2016-2045 which has been issued by the government, it is described that the strategies of cocoa commodity development in 2019-2045 are the improvement of area-based production and productivity, improvement of value-added and competitiveness, improvement of harvest and post-harvest, improvement of human resources, and improvement of farmers institutions and business partnership. With these strategies, the issue of farmers institutions strengthening will become one of the significant factors in implementing the efforts in improving the smallholders cocoa productions,' Mr. Endy Pranoto, S.Sos., M.Sc. states during his presentations.

Mr. Peter van Grinsven (MARS) is presenting the lesson-learnt from the implementation processes of farmers development program in some areas. (CSP/AH)

Mrs. Agung Widiastuti (Kalimajari Foundation) also describes the experience and lesson-learnt through the capacity strengthening activities to the cocoa farmers cooperatives in order to improve the cocoa quality and production in Jembrana District, Bali. (CSP/AH)



Mr. Febriyanto Raharjo, Group Head of Agribusiness Division of PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) portrays the achievements and experience of this banking institution by providing financial accesses to the cocoa farmers in Indonesia. (CSP/AH)



During this general assembly meeting, CSP also invites some resource persons to present their experiences and lesson-learnt in cocoa sector. The first presenter is Mr. Peter van Grinsven from MARS by portraying the experiences of farmers development plan program which has been implemented in various places. MARS delivers that the planning of farmers future must be conducted by the themselves in supporting their families in term of cocoa plantation management as a business. Mrs. Agung Widiastuti from Kalimajari Foundation in the next session presents their lesson-learnt in facilitating the capacity development of cocoa farmers cooperatives in order to improve the cocoa quality and production in Jembrana District, Bali. Aside of CSP members, during this general assembly, PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero), represented by Mr. Febriyanto Raharjo as Group Head of Agribusiness Division, describes their achievements and lesson-learnt from activities to provide financial access to the cocoa farmers.

The General Assembly Meeting of CSP is conducted in one day full. The presentation session with questions and answer from the members and representatives of cocoa stakeholders is the first agenda. The next agenda is discussion sessions on some internal institution issues, such as CSP Key Performance Indicators for certain periods, the data measuring agreement, and initiatives of workshop and trial for specific cocoa fertilizers in some parts of Indonesia.

Mrs. Fay Fay Choo (MARS) and Mr. Imam Suharto (Olam Cocoa), with other CSP members and stakeholders in sustainable cocoa sector in Indonesia, are actively participated during discussions sessions of this Cocoa Sustainablity Partnership GEneral Assembly Meeting. (CSP/AH)



The participants of this general assembly also agree that the next meeting will be conducted on December 11, 2018, in the cocoa research and development center of PT. MARS Symbioscience in Tarengge, East Luwu District, South Sulawesi. (CSP/AH)