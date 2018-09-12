Log in
CSPA Group, Inc. : Receives Temporary Distribution and Transportation License

09/12/2018 | 07:43pm CEST

ADELANTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CSPA Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "CSPA") announces that on September 5, 2018, the Company was issued a Temporary Distribution and Transportation License from the Bureau of Cannabis Control of California.

CSPA will now be able to complete all the additional requirements necessary to operate as a full service Distribution and Transportation Licensee. CSPA's CEO, Kelly Christopherson, stated, "This license was an integral component to our business model. The issuance of this license allows CSPA Group, Inc. to control the Company's entire product stream from acquisition of bio-mass to distribution of finished products.  The license also allows us to distribute and transport for other companies which would create an additional revenue source for CSPA." The company expects all DMV, highway permits, insurance, bonding and certified vehicles to be in place and operational this month.  The Company will continue its development of processes and product lines as well as building its white label business.

About CSPA Group, Inc.

The Company is located in Adelanto, California and is a City Permitted and State Licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. CSPA manufactures extracted oils and distillates, and produces CannaStripsTM under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc., a British Columbian company.

Kelly Christopherson, CEO

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
information@CSPAGroup.com  

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cspa-group-inc-receives-temporary-distribution-and-transportation-license-300711479.html

SOURCE CSPA Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
