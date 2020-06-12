Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSPR ALERT, ROSEN, A LEADING AND RANKED FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Casper Sleep Inc. – CSPR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about February 7, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Casper investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Casper class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1871.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Specifically, the lawsuit claims the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Casper’s profit margins were actually declining, rather than growing; (2) Casper was changing an important distribution partner, costing it 130 basis points of gross margin in the first quarter of 2020 alone; (3) Casper was holding a glut of old and outdated mattress inventory that it was selling at steeply discounted clearance prices, further impairing the Company’s profitability; (4) Casper was suffering accelerating losses, further placing its ability to achieve positive cash flows and profitability out of reach; (5) Casper’s core operations were not profitable, but were causing the Company to suffer over $40 million in negative cash flows during the first quarter of 2020 alone and doubling its quarterly net loss year over year; (6) as a result of the foregoing, Casper’s ability to achieve profitability, implement its growth initiatives, and expand internationally had been misrepresented in the Offering Documents, as the Company needed to shutter its European operations, halt all international expansion, jettison over one fifth of its global corporate workforce, and significantly curtail new store openings in order to avoid an imminent cash and liquidity crisis, let alone achieve positive operating cash flows; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Casper’s revenue growth rate was not sustainable and had not positioned the Company to achieve profitability.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1871.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.   Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
      New York, NY 10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      cases@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pTPT GLOBAL TECH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:41pBurden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Alkaline Battery Market 2020-2024 | Increase in Consumer Spending to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:40pCOMMERZBANK : rejects Cerberus demands for supervisory board seats
RE
03:39pSPIRE : Missouri Inc. Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Any and All of Its First Mortgage Bonds, 7% Series Due 2029, 7.90% Series Due 2030, 6% Series Due 2034, 6.15% Series Due 2036 and 4.625% Series Due 2043
PR
03:39pFOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. : Announces Its Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019
AQ
03:38pCALIFORNIA EXAMINES AMAZON'S BUSINESS PRACTICES : Wsj
RE
03:35pENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES, INC. : Announces Annual Meeting Results
PR
03:33pApple Tree Partners Portfolio Company Corvidia Therapeutics to be Acquired by Novo Nordisk
GL
03:31pTHE REPUBLIC OF ARGENTINA : Extends Expiration of its Prospectus Supplement (as defined below)
PR
03:31pFINANCE : Financial literacy for empowerment
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA AT $1,000: too much too soon for some analysts
5ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group