Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CSSC Hong Kong Shipping : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 12:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

中國船舶（香港）航運租賃有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3877)

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that (i) Mr. Zhong Jian（鍾堅）("Mr. Zhong") and Mr. Zou Yuanjing（鄒元晶）("Mr. Zou") have been appointed as non-executive Directors; (ii) Mr. Zhong has been appointed as a member of the nomination committee of the Company; and (iii) Mr. Zou has been appointed as a member of the audit committee of the Company, all with effect from 25 September 2019.

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Mr. Zhong

Mr. Zhong, aged 56, obtained a master's degree in business administration from the China Europe International Business School (中歐國際工商學院) in the PRC in 1994.

Mr. Zhong is currently serving as an employee representative director and the director of the operating management department of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited*（中國 船舶工業集團有限公司）("CSSC Group"), and a supervisor of China CSSC Holdings Ltd. （中國船舶工業股份有限公司）,which is a subsidiary of CSSC Group.

Mr. Zhong previously served as the deputy general manager of Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd.*（廣州廣船國際股份有限公司）, the deputy general manager of CSSC Properties Ltd.*（中船置業有限公司）, the deputy general manager of CSSC Investment Development Co., Ltd.（中船投資發展有限公司）, and the chairman of CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.*（廣州中船黃埔造船有限公司）.

1

Mr. Zou

Mr. Zou, aged 57, obtained a bachelor's degree in naval architecture and ocean engineering from Harbin Engineering University（哈爾濱工程大學）in the PRC in 1984.

Mr. Zou is currently serving as a director of Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.* （上海外高橋造船有限公司）, which is a subsidiary of CSSC Group.

Mr. Zou previously served as an assistant to general manager and the deputy general manager of Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd.（江南造船（集團）有限責任公司）, the general manager of Shanghai Lupu Bridge Investment Development Co., Ltd.（上海盧浦大橋投資 發展有限公司）, and the deputy general manager of Shanghai Jiangnan Changxing Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.*（上海江南長興重工有限責任公司）.

An appointment letter was entered into between each of Mr. Zhong and Mr. Zou and the Company, pursuant to which each of Mr. Zhong and Mr. Zou was appointed as a non- executive Director for a term of three years with effect from 25 September 2019, unless terminated by either party giving not less than one month's notice in writing. Each of Mr. Zhong and Mr. Zou is not entitled to any emolument or director's fee from the Company. The appointment of each of Mr. Zhong and Mr. Zou will be subject to retirement by rotation at annual general meetings of the Company, and each of them shall be eligible for re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company.

Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, each of Mr. Zhong and Mr. Zou

  1. did not hold any directorship in other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, in the last three years; (ii) did not hold any other position in the Company; (iii) did not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management, or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; and (iv) did not have any interest in the securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

2

Each of Mr. Zhong and Mr. Zou confirms that there is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to the requirements under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, nor is there any other matter relating to his appointment that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Zhong and Mr. Zou for joining the Board.

By order of the Board

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

YANG Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yang Li and Mr. Hu Kai as executive Directors, Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Zhong Jian, and Mr. Zou Yuanjing as non-executive Directors, and Dr. Wong Yau Kar David, Mdm. Shing Mo Han Yvonne and Mr. Li Hongji as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

CSSC Hong Kong Shipping Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 04:32:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:46aINSTALCO : wins new contract at Malmö Hospital
AQ
01:46aSSM PUBL : Tenants now starting to move into 252 cooperative apartments at West Side Solna
AQ
01:44aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : to Cut Prices of Some Passenger Vehicles
DJ
01:43aBANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
01:43aWESFARMERS : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G 3750 KB
PU
01:43aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT : China formally opens Beijing's new mega international airport
AQ
01:42aALTIA : calculated the carbon footprint of Koskenkorva Vodka - packaging and barley cultivation carry the greatest impact
AQ
01:36aHKSCAN : financial reporting 2020
AQ
01:31aEASTNINE PUBL : rents out in Vilnius CBD
AQ
01:31aSKANSKA : builds new healthcare building in Malmö, Sweden, signs additional contracts for about SEK 4.2 billion
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt
5Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group