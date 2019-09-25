CSSC Hong Kong Shipping : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

中國船舶（香港）航運租賃有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3877)

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that (i) Mr. Zhong Jian（鍾堅）("Mr. Zhong") and Mr. Zou Yuanjing（鄒元晶）("Mr. Zou") have been appointed as non-executive Directors; (ii) Mr. Zhong has been appointed as a member of the nomination committee of the Company; and (iii) Mr. Zou has been appointed as a member of the audit committee of the Company, all with effect from 25 September 2019.

Mr. Zhong

Mr. Zhong, aged 56, obtained a master's degree in business administration from the China Europe International Business School (中歐國際工商學院) in the PRC in 1994.

Mr. Zhong is currently serving as an employee representative director and the director of the operating management department of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited*（中國 船舶工業集團有限公司）("CSSC Group"), and a supervisor of China CSSC Holdings Ltd. （中國船舶工業股份有限公司）,which is a subsidiary of CSSC Group.

Mr. Zhong previously served as the deputy general manager of Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd.*（廣州廣船國際股份有限公司）, the deputy general manager of CSSC Properties Ltd.*（中船置業有限公司）, the deputy general manager of CSSC Investment Development Co., Ltd.（中船投資發展有限公司）, and the chairman of CSSC Guangzhou Huangpu Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.*（廣州中船黃埔造船有限公司）.