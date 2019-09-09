CSSC Hong Kong Shipping : CONNECTED TRANSACTION FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE

Board composition

The board of directors of the JV Company shall consist of five directors. Each of CSSC Shanghai, CSSC Research Institute, CITIC International and Shenzhen Baize shall have the right to appoint a director, and CSSC Research Institute and CITIC International shall have the right to jointly appoint an independent director.

Pre-emptive rights

If any party to the JV Agreement intends to transfer all or any of its equity interest in the JV Company to any third party, the other shareholders of the JV Company shall enjoy preemptive rights on the same terms. In particular, Shenzhen Baize shall enjoy pre-emptive rights in respect of one-third of the equity interest proposed to be transferred. Upon Shenzhen Baize exercising or waiving its pre-emptive rights, the other shareholders (apart from Shenzhen Baize and the transferor) may exercise their pre-emptive rights in respect of the remaining equity interest proposed to be transferred in proportion to their respective subscribed capital contributions at the time of transfer.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE JV AGREEMENT

The entering into of the JV Agreement will bring into play the professional advantages of each party to the JV Agreement and stimulate the vitality of the JV Company, strengthen the research and development of technological products, and promote the deep integration of market, technology, talents and capital. The JV Company will focus on the development of intelligent ship systems, which can facilitate the optimisation of shipping routes as well as the predictive diagnosis of malfunction, thus enhancing the safety, economic efficiency and productivity of ship operations. The application of such intelligent systems may also be expanded to other industrial sectors. Through utilising the industrial intelligent technology of CSSC Research Institute and the market resources of the Company and CITIC International in the shipbuilding and other industrial manufacturing industries, respectively, the JV Company will be able to apply industrial intelligent technology systems in various fields, including ship operations and industrial manufacturing industries.

The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms of the JV Agreement are fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, and in the interest of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.