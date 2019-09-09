|
CSSC Hong Kong Shipping : CONNECTED TRANSACTION FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE
09/09/2019 | 12:07am EDT
CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited
中國船舶（香港）航運租賃有限公司
(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
(Stock code: 3877)
CONNECTED TRANSACTION
FORMATION OF A JOINT VENTURE
On 6 September 2019 after trading hours, CSSC Shanghai, CSSC Research Institute, CITIC International and Shenzhen Baize entered into the JV Agreement, pursuant to which the JV Company will be established to principally engage in the research and development of industrial intelligent technology for ships and marine equipment, as well as the design, manufacturing or operation of intelligent ship systems. Pursuant to the JV Agreement, the registered capital of the JV Company shall be RMB100 million. CSSC Shanghai will contribute RMB18 million in cash towards the registered capital of the JV Company and will hold 18% of the equity interest in the JV Company.
The Board is pleased to announce that, on 6 September 2019 after trading hours, CSSC Shanghai, CSSC Research Institute, CITIC International and Shenzhen Baize entered into the JV Agreement, pursuant to which the JV Company will be established to principally engage in the research and development of industrial intelligent technology for ships and marine equipment, as well as the design, manufacturing or operation of intelligent ship systems. Details of the JV Agreement are set out below:
JV AGREEMENT
Date
6 September 2019
Parties
-
CSSC Shanghai;
-
CSSC Research Institute;
-
CITIC International; and
-
Shenzhen Baize.
CSSC Shanghai is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and is principally engaged in the provision of leasing services.
CSSC Research Institute is a subsidiary of CSSC Group, and is principally engaged in the research and development of marine defense systems and high-end national marine equipment, with a focus on the research of intelligent technology for ships and marine equipment.
CITIC International is principally engaged in spot trading of commodities such as precious metals and non-ferrous metals, as well as the provision of services for the registration, custody, transfer and settlement of financial products. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, CITIC International is an Independent Third Party.
Shenzhen Baize is principally engaged in investment consulting and venture capital business. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, and having made all reasonable enquiries, Shenzhen Baize is an Independent Third Party.
Principal terms
Business activities
Pursuant to the JV Agreement, the JV Company will be principally engaged in the research and development of industrial intelligent technology for ships and marine equipment, as well as the design, manufacturing or operation of intelligent ship systems.
Capital structure
The registered capital of the JV Company shall be RMB100 million, which shall be contributed in cash by the parties to the JV Agreement in the following proportion:
Amount
Shareholding
of Capital
Percentage in
Name
Contribution
JV Company
RMB
CSSC Research Institute
|
31,000,000
31%
CITIC International
31,000,000
31%
Shenzhen Baize
20,000,000
20%
CSSC Shanghai
18,000,000
18%
Total
100,000,000
100%
The parties to the JV Agreement shall contribute 25% of their respective amounts of capital contribution, totaling RMB25,000,000, within 90 days from the establishment of the JV Company. The payment schedule in respect of the remaining amount of capital contribution shall be determined by the board of directors of the JV Company based on the actual operating conditions and funding needs of the JV Company.
Board composition
The board of directors of the JV Company shall consist of five directors. Each of CSSC Shanghai, CSSC Research Institute, CITIC International and Shenzhen Baize shall have the right to appoint a director, and CSSC Research Institute and CITIC International shall have the right to jointly appoint an independent director.
Pre-emptive rights
If any party to the JV Agreement intends to transfer all or any of its equity interest in the JV Company to any third party, the other shareholders of the JV Company shall enjoy preemptive rights on the same terms. In particular, Shenzhen Baize shall enjoy pre-emptive rights in respect of one-third of the equity interest proposed to be transferred. Upon Shenzhen Baize exercising or waiving its pre-emptive rights, the other shareholders (apart from Shenzhen Baize and the transferor) may exercise their pre-emptive rights in respect of the remaining equity interest proposed to be transferred in proportion to their respective subscribed capital contributions at the time of transfer.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE JV AGREEMENT
The entering into of the JV Agreement will bring into play the professional advantages of each party to the JV Agreement and stimulate the vitality of the JV Company, strengthen the research and development of technological products, and promote the deep integration of market, technology, talents and capital. The JV Company will focus on the development of intelligent ship systems, which can facilitate the optimisation of shipping routes as well as the predictive diagnosis of malfunction, thus enhancing the safety, economic efficiency and productivity of ship operations. The application of such intelligent systems may also be expanded to other industrial sectors. Through utilising the industrial intelligent technology of CSSC Research Institute and the market resources of the Company and CITIC International in the shipbuilding and other industrial manufacturing industries, respectively, the JV Company will be able to apply industrial intelligent technology systems in various fields, including ship operations and industrial manufacturing industries.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) consider that the terms of the JV Agreement are fair and reasonable, on normal commercial terms or better and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group, and in the interest of the Group and the Shareholders as a whole.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
CSSC Research Institute is a subsidiary of CSSC Group, which is a controlling shareholder of the Company. Accordingly, CSSC Research Institute is a connected person of the Company, and the transaction contemplated under the JV Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Since the highest applicable percentage ratio of the transaction contemplated under the JV Agreement is more than 0.1% but less than 5%, the JV Agreement is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but is exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
"Board"
"CITIC International"
"Company"
the board of Directors
CITIC International Trading Center Co., Ltd.*（中信 國際交易中心有限公司）, a limited liability company established under the laws of the PRC
CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited（中國船 舶（香港）航運租賃有限公司）, a company incorporated under the laws of Hong Kong with limited liability on 25 June 2012, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3877)
"connected person(s)"
"controlling shareholder(s)"
"CSSC Group"
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
China State Shipbuilding Corporation*（中國船舶工業 集團有限公司）, a wholly state-owned limited liability company established under the laws of the PRC and a controlling shareholder of the Company
"CSSC Research Institute"
"CSSC Shanghai"
"Director(s)" "Group" "Hong Kong"
"Independent Third Party"
"JV Agreement"
"JV Company"
"Listing Rules"
"PRC"
China Shipbuilding Industry Systems Engineering Research Institute*（中國船舶工業系統工程研究院）, a public institution established under the laws of the PRC and a subsidiary of CSSC Group
CSSC Financial Leasing (Shanghai) Company Limited* （中船融資租賃（上海）有限公司）, a limited liability company established under the laws of the PRC and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company
the director(s) of the Company
the Company and its subsidiaries
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
any entity or person who, as far as the Directors are aware after having made all reasonable enquiries, is not a connected person of the Company within the meaning under the Listing Rules
the joint venture agreement dated 6 September 2019 and entered into by CSSC Shanghai, CSSC Research Institute, CITIC International and Shenzhen Baize relating to the establishment of the JV Company
Zhendui Industrial Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.*（震 兌工業智能科技有限公司）, a joint venture company to be established in the PRC with limited liability pursuant to the JV Agreement
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
the People's Republic of China and, for the purpose of this announcement only, excludes Hong Kong, the Macau Special Administrative Region and Taiwan
"RMB"
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
"Share(s)"
ordinary share(s) in the share capital of the Company
"Shareholder(s)"
holder(s) of the Share(s)
"Shenzhen Baize"
Shenzhen Baize Investment Limited Partnership (Limited
Partnership)*（深圳白澤投資有限合夥企業（有限合
"Stock Exchange"
Hong Kong, 9 September 2019
夥））, a limited partnership established under the laws of the PRC
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
By order of the Board
CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited
Yang Li
Chairman
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yang Li and Mr. Hu Kai as executive Directors, Mr. Li Wei as non-executive Director, and Dr. Wong Yau Kar David, Mdm. Shing Mo Han Yvonne and Mr. Li Hongji as independent non-executive Directors.
