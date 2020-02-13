Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

CSSC Hong Kong Shipping : Capital 2015 Limited - US$400,000,000 2.50% GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2025 US$400,000,000 3.00% GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2030

02/13/2020 | 06:01am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The securities referred to herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act ("Regulation S")) absent registration, except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any part of the securities in the United States.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

CSSC Capital 2015 Limited

(incorporated in the British Virgin Islands with limited liability)

(as Issuer)

US$400,000,000 2.50% GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2025

(the "2025 Bonds", Stock Code: 40145)

US$400,000,000 3.00% GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2030

(the "2030 Bonds", Stock Code: 40146)

(the 2025 Bonds and the 2030 Bonds altogether, the "Bonds")

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

中 國 船 舶（ 香 港 ）航 運 租 賃 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3877)

(as Guarantor)

Application has been made to the Stock Exchange for the listing of and permission to deal in the Bonds by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong)) only, as described in the offering circular dated 6 February 2020. Permission for the listing of, and dealing in, the Bonds is expected to become effective on 14 February 2020.

By Order of the Board

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

Yang Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, 13 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yang Li and Mr. Hu Kai as executive Directors, Mr. Li Wei, Mr. Zhong Jian and Mr. Zou Yuanjing as non-executive Directors, and Dr. Wong Yau Kar David, Mdm. Shing Mo Han Yvonne and Mr. Li Hongji as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

CSSC Hong Kong Shipping Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 11:00:08 UTC
