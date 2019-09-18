Log in
CSSC Hong Kong Shipping : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON RATINGS ASSIGNED TO THE COMPANY

09/18/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

中國船舶（香港）航運租賃有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3877)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON

RATINGS ASSIGNED TO THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announced that, on 18 September 2019 (Hong Kong time), Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") assigned a long-term issuer default rating of "A" to the Company, with the outlook being stable. In addition, on 18 September 2019 (Hong Kong time), S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") assigned an "A-"long-term and an "A-2"short-term issuer credit rating to the Company, with the outlook on the long-term rating being stable.

The aforementioned ratings are strictly for information purposes only and not for any other purposes. Such ratings do not constitute recommendation to buy, sell or hold any securities of the Company and may be subject to suspension, adjustment or withdrawal at any time by Fitch or S&P. Investors and shareholders of the Company are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor or shareholder of the Company who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisors.

By order of the Board

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

Yang Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Yang Li and Mr. Hu Kai as executive Directors, Mr. Li Wei as non-executive Director, and Dr. Wong Yau Kar David, Mdm. Shing Mo Han Yvonne and Mr. Li Hongji as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

CSSC Hong Kong Shipping Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 23:46:07 UTC
