CSSC Hong Kong Shipping : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ON RATINGS ASSIGNED TO THE COMPANY

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

中國船舶（香港）航運租賃有限公司

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announced that, on 18 September 2019 (Hong Kong time), Fitch Ratings ("Fitch") assigned a long-term issuer default rating of "A" to the Company, with the outlook being stable. In addition, on 18 September 2019 (Hong Kong time), S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") assigned an "A-"long-term and an "A-2"short-term issuer credit rating to the Company, with the outlook on the long-term rating being stable.

The aforementioned ratings are strictly for information purposes only and not for any other purposes. Such ratings do not constitute recommendation to buy, sell or hold any securities of the Company and may be subject to suspension, adjustment or withdrawal at any time by Fitch or S&P. Investors and shareholders of the Company are advised not to place any reliance on the information disclosed herein but to exercise due caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Any investor or shareholder of the Company who is in doubt is advised to seek advice from professional advisors.

CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company Limited

