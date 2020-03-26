CSTE announces Janet Hamilton, MPH as new Executive Director

ATLANTA, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) is pleased to announce the selection of Janet Hamilton, MPH, as new Executive Director, effective March 29, 2020. As Executive Director, Hamilton will work directly with the Executive Board and senior management team to lead and shape CSTE's mission of advancing the field of applied public health epidemiology in the U.S.

"With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic response, CSTE is fortunate to welcome a new Executive Director who really understands applied epidemiology from the state and national perspective and has hands-on state public health department experience from her previous role in the Florida Department of Health," said Dr. Sharon Watkins, current CSTE president and Pennsylvania State Epidemiologist.

Prior to her selection as Executive Director, Janet served as CSTE's Senior Director of Science and Policy, leading organizational efforts to strategically combine applied epidemiology science with policy efforts to advance public health and applied epidemiologic public health practice. Hamilton is an epidemiologist with over 15 years of public health work experience at the national, state and local levels. Prior to CSTE, Janet worked in the Florida Department of Health, where she oversaw surveillance programs, and served as CSTE's Executive Board President during the 2017-18 term.

"It is such an honor to be chosen to serve as CSTE's next Executive Director," added Hamilton upon the announcement. "I am grateful for the leadership and guidance of our retiring executive, Dr. Jeffrey Engel. Public health is facing the most intense challenge of our lifetime responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we must do everything we can to support our members who are facing even greater challenges on the ground. Public health is meeting this moment with calm, courage and resilience."

Hamilton replaces outgoing Executive Director Jeffrey Engel, MD, who will retire after eight years of guiding CSTE. Engel will remain at CSTE as Senior Advisor for the COVID-19 response, assisting as a subject matter expert in infectious disease epidemiology.

About CSTE

Founded in 1951, the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) represents the interests of State Epidemiologists from all 50 U.S. states and territories, comprising the Council. CSTE is also the professional home to over 2000 practicing applied epidemiologists working at the state, local, tribal and territorial levels. For more information, visit www.cste.org.

