CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners : `Runners Drop Opener With 1-0 Decision In OT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Eastern Washington midfielder Emma Vanderhyden scored at the 94:10 mark to lead the Eagles to a 1-0 victory over CSU Bakersfield Friday night at the EWU Soccer Field.

Vanderhyden scored an unassisted goal from a bending corner kick she sent into the top left corner of the net.

'We were very good on the defensive side of the ball for 90 plus minutes,' said head coach . 'They only had two solid chances to score, the goal and a shot that hit the cross bar.'

The Roadrunners had an opportunity to score off a set play with less than 20 seconds left in the first halfbut senior forward had her 25-yard blast saved at the goal line.

Bakersfield junior goalkeeper played all 94 minutes in goal and made three saves in the contest.

EWU improves to 1-0-0 while CSUB opens the season 0-1-0.

'I'm proud of the defensive effort but we need to do much better in the attack,' added Vecchio. 'It was a good performance to build upon, but we are not into moral victories!'

CSU Bakersfield returns to action on Sunday against Gonzaga at Luger Field. The match is slated for a 12 p.m. start time. To watch the game live from the West Coast Conference, visit its website here.