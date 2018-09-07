CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners : `Runners Hit the Road for First Time

- After a four-game homestand to start the 2018 season, the young CSU Bakersfield men's soccer team hits the road to take on Oregon State on Friday and Gonzaga on Sunday.

CSUB (2-2-0) will face two tough tests this weekend as the Beavers (2-1-1) are coming off of a 1-0, shutout win against Penn State, while Gonzaga (0-2-2) will play UC Davis on Friday before preparing for Sunday's clash against the Roadrunners.

This weekend was designed specifically to prepare the inexperienced `Runners for a weekend in WAC play explained CSUB head coach .

'This weekend simulates a WAC weekend for us and so did last weekend,' said Grant. 'That's been quite a challenge for our program having the Friday, Sunday. Having a slightly smaller squad and coping with injuries really makes it hard for us to balance two games. It's a big challenge for all programs and it's important that we train our young players that these are the expectations and the demands of a weekend like this.'

After starting off the season 2-0 with wins over Bethesda University of California and Pacific, CSUB suffered a difficult 5-4 overtime loss to Sacramento State and dropped a 3-1 decision to UC Davis. The `Runners have been dealing with injuries to veterans and and were without the services of and against the Aggies.

CSUB is regularly starting five freshman players and a trio of sophomores.

'Our players are maturing,' said Grant. 'The freshman are learning on the job and getting really important minutes and performances. The Sacramento game had so many teachable minutes and we've addressed those this week. '

About the Beavers

Oregon State's first-year coach Terry Boss has revamped the Beaver roster heading into 2018. The team has 21 newcomers, including 15 freshman and was picked to finished tied for fifth in the Pac-12 with San Diego State.

Forward Don Tchilao was a Second Team All-Pac-12 selection in 2017 and was a preseason all-league pick this fall. Tchilaro is coming off Pac-12 Player of the Week honors after recording a goal and an assist against Sacramento State. Defender Kolade Salaudeen anchored the Oregon State defense, which allowed just one goal in two matches. Salaudeen was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week for his effort.

The Beavers opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Syracuse, but have gone 2-0-1 in their last three matches, scoring a 2-1 win over Sacramento State, tying Xavier 0-0 and defeating the Nittany Lions 1-0.

The `Runners own a 3-2 edge over Oregon State in the all-time series between the two programs, including a 2-2 mark in Corvallis. In the last meeting between the two teams, CSUB scored a 2-1 victory over the Beavers. CSUB is 3-3-1 all-time against PAC-12 opponents.

About the Bulldogs

Gonzaga started off the season with a pair of ties against Bradley and Cal Poly before dropping matches to WAC-member California Baptist and Washington. The Bulldogs were picked to finish eighth in the West Coast Conference in the preseason coaches' poll.

Freshman Demitrius Kigeya leads the Bulldogs in goals (2), points (4), shots (7) and shots on goal (5). Redshirt junior Quinn Liebmann and sophomore Joe Corner also have scored for Gonzaga this season.

Gonzaga defeated the Roadrunners 4-1 last season in Las Vegas. gave CSUB an early 1-0 lead, scoring in the 22nd minute on an assist by , but the Bulldogs rallied with four straight tallies, three of which came in the second half. Matt Kintzle and Theo O'Malley scored for Gonzaga, while Joe Corner recorded an assist. The Bulldogs own a 2-1 advantage in the all-time series, with CSUB's last victory coming in 2011.

Offensive Explosion

Two weeks into the season, CSUB has the most explosive offense in the WAC and one of the best offenses in the county. Heading into the weekend, the `Runners lead the conference in points per game (8), scoring offense (2.75), total points (32) and total goals (11). They also rank second in the league in assists per game (2.50), shot accuracy (0.462), and total assists (10).

Nationally, the `Runners rank seventh in total points, sixth in total goals, 10th in points per game, 11th in scoring offense and 11th in total assists.

Individually, and are tied for fourth in the WAC in points and tied for third in the league with two assists. Shepherd's average of two points per game are ranked fifth in the league, while he's tied for sixth in the conference in goals. Mentel has at least one point in every match so far this season.

Schedule

Friday's match against Oregon State will kickoff at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday's match with Gonzaga will also begin at 7:00 p.m.

