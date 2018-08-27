CSU California State University System : The Gridlock State

For Californians, traffic is both a fact of life and a source of unending frustration. Simply put, the state's available road space cannot accommodate the constantly growing demand, which has led to record levels of congestion. But traffic doesn't just take a financial toll, it hurts quality of life for nearly everyone who calls the Golden State home.



Los Angeles is the most congested city in the nation, with drivers spending an average of 102 hours in traffic per year during peak travel periods. San Francisco ranks third in the U.S., with an average of 79 hours. By comparison, the average U.S. driver spends only about 41 hours per year battling traffic.



Factoring in lost time, wasted fuel and carbon emissions, the combined total cost of congestion in Los Angeles and San Francisco is estimated at nearly $30 billion. In addition, Los Angeles has 10 of the 25 worst traffic hotspots in the U.S., an unwanted honor that's expected to cost drivers $91 billion over the next decade.



Through research, innovation and education, the California State University is actively working to solve the state's traffic troubles and, in the process, improve Californians' daily lives while keeping our economy on the right track. Read on to learn more about the work of our faculty, students and staff at campuses all over the state.

