CSols, Inc. : Replaces a Roof and Landscapes Yard Crashers–Style for Hands of Hope Event

06/27/2019 | 02:19pm EDT

CSols, Inc., the premier laboratory informatics consultancy, shares their involvement with the Good Neighbors, Inc.: Hands of Hope event. This was the first-ever, week-long corporate volunteer event by Good Neighbors, held from April 22–26, 2019. Good Neighbors provides home repairs and financial support to homeowners who lack the physical or financial means to make necessary home repairs. The CSols team signed on to volunteer in the afternoon of Wednesday, April 24, when they brought 18 volunteers (16 employees and 2 guests). Participating in this event provides an opportunity for employees to practice a key corporate foundation, teamwork. By the end of their four hours, they completed work above and beyond what was expected of them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005789/en/

CSols, Inc. team members working on the Hands of Hope house. (Photo: Business Wire)

CSols, Inc. team members working on the Hands of Hope house. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Helping those less fortunate is a key tangible outcome of our company mission. We encourage service on an individual level as well as on a corporate level,” explains CSols’ President, Kyle McDuffie, who had previous experience with Good Neighbors. This spring volunteer event is part of CSols’ corporate goals for the year, in addition to a fall event that is held annually.

The CSols team worked on the home of a mother and son, both of whom were unable to perform repairs themselves. They needed a new roof and a complete Yard Crashers–style makeover on the home’s landscaping. The goal for the roofing team was to remove all the old shingles, nails, and underlayment on one side of the roof. There were so many volunteers that they were able to remove both sides. This was all done under the direction of a professional roofer, who also gave his time that day. The landscaping team trimmed shrubs, weeded, removed small stumps, and edged along the sidewalk.

The Hands of Hope week was a success, during which various teams repaired five homes in four days (one day washed out due to rain). Given that Good Neighbors has more than 75 homeowners on their waiting list, this event made a big difference. Good Neighbors already has plans to repeat the event next year.

About CSols, Inc.

CSols, Inc. is the premier laboratory informatics consultancy, providing objective guidance and tailored solutions through their services: strategic planning and vendor selection, implementation, and computer system validation. For more information: www.csolsinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
