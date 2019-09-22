CStone Pharmaceuticals : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CSTONE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM PHASE I TRIAL OF CS1002 DEMONSTRATING CHARACTERISTICS COMPARABLE TO IPILIMUMAB

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CStone Pharmaceuticals

基 石 藥 業

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2616)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CSTONE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS

FROM PHASE I TRIAL OF CS1002

DEMONSTRATING CHARACTERISTICS COMPARABLE TO IPILIMUMAB

CStone Pharmaceuticals (the "Company" or "CStone") announced preliminary results from the Phase Ia trial of CS1002, the Company's investigational anti-CTLA-4 antibody, in an oral presentation at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology ("CSCO"). This presentation marks the first data release on CS1002's clinical development at a scientific meeting.

CS1002-101 is an open-label,multi-dose,dose-escalation, and dose-expansion study conducted in Australia that aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics, and preliminary anti- tumor activity of CS1002 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The study has completed dose-escalation of CS1002 as a single agent.

The data were presented by Dr. Rasha Cosman, medical oncologist from the Oncology Department at St Vincent Hospital's Kinghorn Cancer Center in Australia. "Data from this study demonstrate that CS1002 has a favorable tolerability profile. As of data cut-off date, dose-limiting toxicity was not observed up to 10 mg/kg of CS1002, and the maximum tolerated dose was not reached," said Dr. Cosman. "Additionally, these initial results of the safety, preliminary efficacy, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of CS1002 are comparable to those of ipilimumab."

Dr. Frank Ningjun Jiang, chairman, executive director and chief executive officer of CStone, commented: "Ipilimumab is currently the only approved CTLA-4 inhibitor globally, and the product has not been