CStone Pharmaceuticals : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CSTONE ANNOUNCES PROMISING ORR, ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY AND SAFETY DATA WITH ITS ANTI-PD-L1 ANTIBODY CS1001 IN MSI-H/DMMR SOLID TUMORS

CStone Pharmaceuticals

基 石 藥 業

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2616)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CSTONE ANNOUNCES PROMISING ORR, ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY AND SAFETY DATA WITH ITS ANTI-PD-L1 ANTIBODY CS1001 IN MSI-H/DMMR SOLID TUMORS

CStone Pharmaceuticals (the "Company" or "CStone") announced the results from the microsatellite instability high/deficient mismatch repair ("MSI-H/dMMR") solid tumor cohort in the GEMSTONE-101 Phase Ib study of the Company's investigational anti-PD-L1 antibody CS1001 for the first time in an oral presentation at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology ("CSCO").

The objectives of the MSI-H/dMMR cohort study were to assess CS1001's preliminary anti-tumor efficacy as a second-line or later monotherapy, and to further evaluate the safety and tolerability of CS1001.

Microsatellites (MS) are repetitive genetic sequences consisting of repeated DNA motifs. Defective DNA mismatch repair pathway causes instability in the length of DNA motifs, resulting in a phenomenon that is called microsatellite instability ("MSI"). MSI‐H indicates a high level of MSI, which is predictive of the loss of mismatch repair function and the possible presence of a large amount of mutation-derived tumor antigens that produce good responses to immunotherapies. Published data suggests MSI-H/dMMR is most common in patients with endometrial cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, malignant small intestine tumor, and colorectal adenocarcinoma.

Professor Lin Shen, Vice President of Beijing Cancer Hospital and the presenter of the results, commented: "Preliminary efficacy data from this study cohort indicates CS1001's promising anti-tumor activity in