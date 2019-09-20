CStone Pharmaceuticals : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CSTONE RELEASES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM THE PHASE IA TRIAL OF CS1003 IN PATIENTS IN CHINA WITH ADVANCED TUMORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CStone Pharmaceuticals

基 石 藥 業

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2616)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

CSTONE RELEASES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM THE PHASE IA TRIAL

OF CS1003 IN PATIENTS IN CHINA WITH ADVANCED TUMORS

Today, CStone Pharmaceuticals (the "Company" or "CStone") released the preliminary data from the Phase I bridging study of the Company's investigational anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody CS1003 for the first time in an oral presentation at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology ("CSCO").

CS1003-102 is a multi-center,open-label,dose-escalation and indication-expansion Phase I clinical trial being conducted in China. Initiated in November 2018, the trial is designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and preliminary anti-tumor efficacy of CS1003 in patients with advanced tumors.

Professor Lin Shen, Vice President of Beijing Cancer Hospital and the presenter of the results, commented: "Data from the dose escalation phase of the trial demonstrated CS1003's favorable safety and tolerability in Chinese patients with advanced tumors. Furthermore, preliminary yet noticeable anti-tumor activities were also observed in multiple tumor types."

Dr. Frank Ningjun Jiang, chairman, executive director and chief executive officer of CStone, commented: "CS1003 is one of CStone's three backbone immuno-oncology drug candidates. I am very pleased about the encouraging initial data from this Phase Ia trial, as it provides a solid foundation for the continued development of this asset. We will continue to vigorously advance the clinical development of CS1003 around the world. In addition to the on-going programs in China and Australia, we have received Investigational New Drug approval for CS1003 in the United States. With a robust pipeline and core strategy centering on combination