CT Environmental : Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director and Change in Composition of Board Committee

CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED 中 滔 環 保 集 團 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1363) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHANGE IN COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE The Board announces that, with effect from 18 April 2019: (1)Mr. Yu Chung Leung has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and as the chairman of the Audit Committee; and (2)the Board has reconstituted the Audit Committee by changing the composition of members to further enhance the corporate governance structure. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR The board of directors (the "Board") of CT Environmental Group Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that Mr. Yu Chung Leung ("Mr. Yu") has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 18 April 2019.

Mr. Yu, aged 48, has over 25 years of experience in auditing and accounting. From July 1993 to February 2003, Mr. Yu worked for an international accounting firm, with his last position as an audit manager. He is currently a partner of Lee & Yu Certified Public Accountants, which Mr. Yu has been working at since March 2003. He was an independent director and an audit committee member of Pacific CMA Incorporated, a listed company in the United States, for the period from June 2005 to July 2009. From June 2008 to June 2017, he was also the independent non-executive director of China Kangda Food Company Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("Stock Exchange") (stock code: 0834) and he has been an independent non-executive director of Narnia (Hong Kong) Group Company Limited (stock code: 8607) since January 2019. Mr. Yu obtained a Master of Arts in international accounting from the City University of Hong Kong in November 2006. Mr. Yu has been a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants since April 2001. He became a member and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in April 2001 and March 2006, respectively. He became an authorised supervisor to train prospective members of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in June 2004. Mr. Yu was admitted as an associate of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong in June 2010. The Company has entered into a letter of appointment with Mr. Yu in relation to his appointment as an independent non-executive director of the Company for a term of three years commencing on 18 April 2019 which is determinable by either party serving on the other not less than 3 months' written notice, subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the articles of association of the Company and the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"). Mr. Yu will be entitled to a director's remuneration of HK$400,000 per annum, which was recommended by the remuneration committee of the Company and determined by the Board with reference to the prevailing market conditions and his roles and responsibilities in the Group. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, (i) Mr. Yu does not hold any other position with the Company or its subsidiaries nor have any relationship with any director, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) Mr. Yu has not held any directorships in any other public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the last three years or other major appointments and professional qualifications; and (iii) Mr. Yu does not have any interest in any shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, the Laws of Hong Kong). 2

Mr. Yu has confirmed that he has met the independence criteria set out in Rule 3.13 of the Listing Rules. Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to the appointment of Mr. Yu as an independent non-executive director required to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Yu in joining the Board. CHANGES OF COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEE The Board also announces that, with effect from 18 April 2019, the Board has reconstituted the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") by changing the composition of members as disclosed in this announcement below to further enhance the corporate governance structure. 1.Mr. He Jingyong ("Mr. He"), an independent non-executive director of the Company, will cease to be the chairman of the Audit Committee but will continue to be a member of the Audit Committee; and 2.Mr. Yu, an independent non-executive director of the Company, will be appointed as the chairman of the Audit Committe. The Board would like to express its warm welcome to Mr. He and Mr. Yu for their new positions of the Company. By Order of the Board CT Environmental Group Limited Tsui Cham To Chairman Hong Kong, 18 April 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui Cham To, Mr. Lu Xiao'an, Mr. Liang Qilin, Mr. Liang Zhenjie, Mr. Xu Juwen and Mr. Zhao Keyin and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. He Jingyong, Dr. Ng Wai Kuen, Mr. Yu Chung Leung and Mr. Zhang Lu Fu. 3