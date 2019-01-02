CT Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities – 2018.12

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCT Environmental Group Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

31/12/2018

(1) Stock code :

1363

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 16,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Balance at close of the month 16,000,000,000 N/A

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

(State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.025 HK$400,000,000 Nil HK$0.025 HK$400,000,000 No. of ordinary Par value Authorised share capital shares (State currency) (State currency) N/A

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :Authorised share capital

(State currency)

HK$400,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares option scheme issuer issued during the of issuer which may including EGM month pursuant thereto be issued pursuant Movement during the month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share OptionScheme

6,316,791,836

---6,316,791,836

N/A

N/A

Grantedthereto as at close of the monthExercisedCancelledLapsed

(04/09/2013) 544,000,000 Ordinary shares(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

sharesshares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

Nil

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NilNil

544,000,000

Nil N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of close of precedingnominal valueNominal value atmonthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at close of the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / /

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

( / /

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /Amount at close of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at pursuant close of the thereto month Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month