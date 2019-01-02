CT Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities – 2018.12

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCT Environmental Group Limited 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
31/12/2018
(1) Stock code :
1363
Description :
Ordinary Shares
|
No. of ordinary
|
shares
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
16,000,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
Nil
|
Balance at close of the month
|
16,000,000,000
|
N/A
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthDescription :
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.025
|
HK$400,000,000
|
Nil
|
HK$0.025
|
HK$400,000,000
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
Authorised share capital
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
N/A
Par valueAuthorised share
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
No. of preference shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other classes of shares
Par value (State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :Authorised share capital
(State currency)
HK$400,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month
|
N/A
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares
|
option scheme
|
issuer issued during the
|
of issuer which may
|
including EGM
|
month pursuant thereto
|
be issued pursuant
Movement during the month
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share OptionScheme
6,316,791,836
---6,316,791,836
N/A
N/A
Grantedthereto as at close of the monthExercisedCancelledLapsed
(04/09/2013) 544,000,000 Ordinary shares(Note 1)
2. N/A
( / /
)
sharesshares
(Note 1)
3. N/A
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Nil
Nil
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
Nil
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
NilNil
544,000,000
Nil N/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
Currency of close of precedingnominal valueNominal value atmonthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
close of the
|
month
pursuant thereto
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
2. N/A
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
( / /
)
( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
( / /
)
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
Total B.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
Nil N/A N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
( / /
( / /
( / /
( / /Amount at close of preceding month
)
)
)
)
|
No. of new
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
shares of issuer
|
issuer issued
|
which may be
|
during the
|
issued pursuant
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
thereto
|
month
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
Converted during the month
Amount at close of the month