CT Environmental : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities – 2018.12

0
01/02/2019 | 03:14am CET

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedCT Environmental Group Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

31/12/2018

(1) Stock code :

1363

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

16,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Balance at close of the month

16,000,000,000

N/A

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.025

HK$400,000,000

Nil

HK$0.025

HK$400,000,000

No. of ordinary

Par value

Authorised share capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

N/A

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :Authorised share capital

(State currency)

HK$400,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of preceding month

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares

option scheme

issuer issued during the

of issuer which may

including EGM

month pursuant thereto

be issued pursuant

Movement during the month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share OptionScheme

6,316,791,836

---6,316,791,836

N/A

N/A

Grantedthereto as at close of the monthExercisedCancelledLapsed

(04/09/2013) 544,000,000 Ordinary shares(Note 1)

2. N/A

( / /

)

sharesshares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Nil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

Nil

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

NilNil

544,000,000

Nil N/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Currency of close of precedingnominal valueNominal value atmonthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

2. N/A

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

( / /

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

( / /

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

( / /

( / /

( / /

( / /Amount at close of preceding month

)

)

)

)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of issuer

issuer issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

month

thereto as at

pursuant

close of the

thereto

month

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Converted during the month

Amount at close of the month

Disclaimer

CT Environmental Group Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 02:13:02 UTC
