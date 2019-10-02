CT Environmental : QUARTERLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

OTHER UPDATES
As disclosed in the Legal Update Announcement, a number of legal proceedings had been made against three subsidiaries of the Group (namely, Guangzhou Haitao, Guangzhou Liangang and Zhongshan Haitao), alleged that these subsidiaries (and some of the executive Directors) has been involved in criminal offences.
As of the date of this announcement, the hearing of the proceedings against Zhongshan Haitao and Guangzhou Haitao had been completed and are now waiting for the judgments to be issued. There is no information as to the expected date of the issue of such judgements. There are no material developments regarding the status on the Guangzhou Liangang cases since the Legal Update Announcement.
The Company will keep the shareholders of the Company and the public informed of the progress of all the legal proceedings mentioned above as and when appropriate.
CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING
At the request of the Company, trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2019. Trading in the Shares will remain suspended until further notice.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.
Hong Kong, 2 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui Cham To, Mr. Lu Xiao'an, Mr. Liang Qilin, Mr. Liang Zhenjie, Mr. Xu Juwen and Mr. Yuan Guanghua and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. He Jingyong, Dr. Ng Wai Kuen, Mr. Yu Chung Leung and Mr. Zhang Lu Fu.