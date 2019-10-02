CT Environmental : QUARTERLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT

publish all outstanding financial results and address any audit modifications

As mentioned in the section headed "Business Operations" in this announcement, the Group strive to improve the cashflow position by disposal of certain non-core assets and non-core subsidiaries. However, the whole exercise had not completed and the Group will continue to explore different ways to improve the working capital position including but not limited to cost savings and potential new bank borrowings or re-financing of existing banking facilities.

Guangzhou Haitao had engaged ShineWing Certified Public Accountants Guangzhou Branch to act as an independent internal control consultant to conduct an internal control review on the Allegations and to prepare a report adopting the agreed-upon procedure ("AUP Report") specification. The scope of engagement also covered certain other subsidiaries of the Company to assess if the Incident is a one-off and isolated case.

As of the date of this announcement, the AUP Report has been in its advanced form, major findings of which included: 1) numerous internal control weaknesses being identified in respect of the workflow of sludge treatment process and in respect of certain internal authorization procedures; 2) no irregularities were discovered (for the other subsidiaries covered by the report) similar to those allegations currently faced by Guangzhou Haitao; and 3) no conclusion can be drawn on whether Guangzhou Haitao had been involved in the allegations in the Incident due to the deficiency of internal control procedures about sludge treatment operations as mentioned in (1) above.

The above advanced form of AUP report has been reviewed by the audit committee of the Company. The Group will follow-up the implication from the findings of the AUP report and will consider possible ways to improve the current internal central procedures in relation to the sludge treatment operation.

Due to the situation mentioned in the preceding paragraphs, this advanced form of the AUP report cannot fully address the audit matters as disclosed in the Prior Announcements so that, the timeframe for publication of all outstanding financial results cannot be determined until a later stage.

announce all material information for the Company's shareholders and other investors to appraise the Company's position.

The Company has kept monitoring if there is any material information in which an announcement is required. The Company will inform the pubic of such information as and when appropriate.