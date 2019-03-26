CT Environmental : Withdrawal of Recommendation for Payment of Interim Dividend

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1363)

WITHDRAWAL OF RECOMMENDATION FOR PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

References are made to the interim results announcement of CT Environmental Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the six months ended 30

June 2018 (the "2018 Interim Results Announcement") dated 20 August 2018, the interim report of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "2018 Interim Report"), the change in payment date of interim dividend announcement (the "Delay Announcement") dated 3 October 2018 and the further change in payment date of interim dividend announcement (the "Further Delay Announcement") dated 20 December 2018.

As disclosed in the 2018 Interim Results Announcement and the 2018 Interim Report, the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") declared an interim dividend of HKD0.0096 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2018 (the "2018 Interim Dividend"). The 2018

Interim Dividend was expected to be paid on or about 10 October 2018 to those shareholders of the Company whose names appeared on the Company's register of members on 27

September 2018.

As disclosed in the Delay Announcement and the Further Delay Announcement, the Board announced that the payment of the 2018 Interim Dividend had been postponed to 21 December 2018 and further postponed to 28 March 2019 respectively. However, due to the continued volatility of the market and in order to preserve the cash level of the Group for better working capital management purposes, the Board hereby announces that on 26 March 2019, the Board has resolved to withdraw its recommendation for payment of the 2018 Interim Dividend. The 2018 Interim Dividend amounts to approximately HK$60.64 million. The Company will preserve such cash resources for the operations of the Group.

By order of the Board

CT ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP LIMITED

Tsui Cham To

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tsui Cham To, Mr. Lu Xiao'an, Mr. Liang Qilin, Mr. Liang Zhenjie, Mr. Xu Juwen and Mr. Zhao Keyin and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Suen To Wai, Mr. Zhang Lu Fu and Dr. Ng Wai Kuen.