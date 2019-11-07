CTA Announces CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honorees

Celebrates outstanding design and engineering across 28 product categories

Today during CES Unveiled New York, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced the CES® 2020 Innovation Honorees, including those products recognized as Best of Innovation Honorees. The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories.

An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal. Products recognized as Best of Innovation are given only to those rating among the highest in each product category, or to multiple, in the event of a tie. A Best of Innovation is not guaranteed in each product category.

Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2020. Last month, 25 companies were revealed as CES Innovation Honorees during CES Unveiled in Paris and eight companies were revealed during CES Unveiled in Amsterdam. Visit CES.tech to view CES 2020 honorees.

Best of Innovation award winners include the following. The full list of Best of Innovation and Honorees will be revealed on January 5, 2020.

3D Semantic Camera

Onsight

Smart Cities Atmosic M3 Battery-Free Bluetooth 5 SoC

Atmosic Technologies

Embedded Technologies Avast Omni

Avast

Cybersecurity and Personal Privacy Bluefin

mmh Labs

Tech For A Better World Bosch 3D Display – for automotive applications

Bosch

In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety Code Jumper

American Printing House for the Blind

Accessibility H2-BP (Wristband type blood pressure monitor)

Charmcare Co., Ltd.

Wearable Technologies Halo Light 10G Fiber WiFi6 Intelligent Home WiFi System

Zyxel Communications Inc.

Computer Peripherals & Accessories Hydraloop

Hydraloop Systems BV

Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy Long Endurance Fuelcell Drone (DS30 with DP30)

Doosan Mobility Innovation

Drones & Unmanned Systems Meeting Owl Pro

Owl Labs

Robotics Norm Glasses

Human Capable Inc.

Headphones & Personal Audio OnePlus

OnePlus

Mobile Devices & Accessories Planty Cube

nthing

Smart Cities Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Samsung Electronics, Inc.

Mobile Devices & Accessories Smart Kitchen Cooking Machine

TecPal Ltd.

Home Appliances St. Noire – an Alexa Hosted Cinematic Board Game

VIRSIX GAMES

Gaming Syntiant® NDP100™ Neural Decision Processor™

Syntiant Corp.

Embedded Technologies The Valerann Smart Roads System

Valerann

Smart Cities Zen-P VSLAM Deep Learning Module

Bot3, Inc.

Embedded Technologies

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

About CES:

About Consumer Technology Association:

