CTA Announces CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honorees

11/07/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Celebrates outstanding design and engineering across 28 product categories

Today during CES Unveiled New York, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced the CES® 2020 Innovation Honorees, including those products recognized as Best of Innovation Honorees. The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories.

An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal. Products recognized as Best of Innovation are given only to those rating among the highest in each product category, or to multiple, in the event of a tie. A Best of Innovation is not guaranteed in each product category.

Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2020. Last month, 25 companies were revealed as CES Innovation Honorees during CES Unveiled in Paris and eight companies were revealed during CES Unveiled in Amsterdam. Visit CES.tech to view CES 2020 honorees.

Best of Innovation award winners include the following. The full list of Best of Innovation and Honorees will be revealed on January 5, 2020.

3D Semantic Camera
Onsight
Smart Cities

 

Atmosic M3 Battery-Free Bluetooth 5 SoC
Atmosic Technologies
Embedded Technologies

 

Avast Omni
Avast
Cybersecurity and Personal Privacy

 

Bluefin
mmh Labs
Tech For A Better World

Bosch 3D Display – for automotive applications
Bosch
In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety

 

Code Jumper
American Printing House for the Blind
Accessibility

 

H2-BP (Wristband type blood pressure monitor)
Charmcare Co., Ltd.
Wearable Technologies

 

Halo Light 10G Fiber WiFi6 Intelligent Home WiFi System
Zyxel Communications Inc.
Computer Peripherals & Accessories

 

Hydraloop
Hydraloop Systems BV
Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy

Long Endurance Fuelcell Drone (DS30 with DP30)
Doosan Mobility Innovation
Drones & Unmanned Systems

 

Meeting Owl Pro
Owl Labs
Robotics

Norm Glasses
Human Capable Inc.
Headphones & Personal Audio

 

OnePlus
OnePlus
Mobile Devices & Accessories

 

Planty Cube
nthing
Smart Cities

Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Samsung Electronics, Inc.
Mobile Devices & Accessories

 

Smart Kitchen Cooking Machine
TecPal Ltd.
Home Appliances

 

St. Noire – an Alexa Hosted Cinematic Board Game
VIRSIX GAMES
Gaming

Syntiant® NDP100™ Neural Decision Processor™
Syntiant Corp.
Embedded Technologies

 

The Valerann Smart Roads System
Valerann
Smart Cities

 

Zen-P VSLAM Deep Learning Module
Bot3, Inc.
Embedded Technologies

 

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas, Nevada and provide access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more. Industry leaders and rising stars will come together to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. Visit CES.tech for all CES updates and register for CES 2020.

About CES:

CES® is the largest, most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA®is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

UPCOMING EVENTS


© Business Wire 2019
