CTA Announces Policy Updates, New Partnerships and New Programming Track for CES 2020

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today new and updated policies for CES 2020, a new curated “Innovation for All” programming track and a strategic partnership with Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient.

“CTA is committed to evolving and continuing to create an experience at CES that is inclusive and welcoming for everyone,” said Karen Chupka, EVP, CES. “We worked with a number of external advisors and partners to update and improve our existing CES policies.”

CTA policy updates will provide clarification for existing CES policies, including guidelines on permitted show floor attire, and the inclusion of sex-tech products in the Health & Wellness product category. The policy updates for CES 2020 include:

Sex Tech: CES 2020 will include tech-based sexual products on a one-year trial basis as part of the Health & Wellness product category or in the Health & Wellness startup area of Eureka Park. Products must be innovative and include new or emerging tech to qualify.

Dress Code: Booth personnel may not wear clothing that is sexually revealing or that could be interpreted as undergarments. Clothing that reveals an excess of bare skin, or body-conforming clothing that hugs genitalia must not be worn. These guidelines are applicable to all booth staff, regardless of gender. In addition, the existing CES ban on pornography will be strictly enforced with no exceptions for CES 2020.

CTA is committed to the best attendee experience at CES 2020 and has several new initiatives:

Partnerships: The Female Quotient (The FQ) will be the official Equality Partner for CES 2020. CTA will work with Shelley Zalis and her team to advance gender equality. The FQ Lounge will be an official part of CES, that will serve as “the unplugged space for panel conversations to advance equality.”

Programming: A new, curated "Innovation for All" track will take place each day on the CTA Stage, as well as on the CTA Startup Stage in Eureka Park. Programming will include sessions with senior diversity officials on the business case for diversity. CTA's Diversity and Inclusion team will also curate a diversity roundtable and reception at CES.

New Opportunities: Following a successful pilot program, the Faces of Innovation: Entrepreneurs Edition startup program will offer women and underrepresented entrepreneurs the opportunity to exhibit in Eureka Park through a grant and free exhibit space.

CES has also developed easily accessible modes for attendees to make suggestions or report concerns to CES management, including safety issues or concerns in connection with the Code of Conduct.

CES 2020, the global stage for innovation, will run Jan. 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas. The full CES policy guide will be provided to CES 2020 exhibitors. Contact the CES Sales Team for more information on exhibiting opportunities.

CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for over 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace.

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® is the trade association representing the $401 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 18 million U.S. jobs.

