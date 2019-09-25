Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

CTA Applauds Strong Digital Trade Provisions in U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement

09/25/2019 | 04:40pm EDT

The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, regarding the announcement of a U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement:

“President Trump is once again making good on his promise to modernize America’s trade agreements to support U.S. industries. Along with the digital and e-commerce rules in the new NAFTA, this agreement with Japan now makes the two strongest trade agreements in U.S. history for digital trade and cross-border data flows. At a time when every company is essentially a tech company, it’s critical to have a new standard for global rules that ensures American innovation can thrive across borders.”

“CTA looks forward to reviewing the text of the agreement which will significantly boost trade for the U.S. technology and e-commerce industries. In the meantime, we urge USTR and the administration to continue this exciting momentum to reach a comprehensive trade agreement with Japan that includes a clear path for key innovation sectors including autos, services and telecommunications.”

Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA®is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

UPCOMING EVENTS

 


© Business Wire 2019
