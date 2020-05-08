CTA Canadian Trucking Alliance : Issues Document on Guidelines to Reopening Provincial Economies

CTA has assembled the latest information on current plans for reopening provincial economies as the country attempts the slow process of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The document - CTA-Provincial Timelines Chart02_public - contains timelines and a snapshot of what provinces are doing to gradually reopen business sectors and other activities, including links to the latest provincial plans and guidelines available to the public.

Members are encouraged to contact their local provincial association for the latest information or if additional details are required.

