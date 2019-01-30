CTA Debuts “Studio Stories: Quality Sound Matters” Video Series Featuring Renowned Music Artists and Producers

The series will pay special tribute to The Beatles’ Recording Engineer, Geoff Emerick

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today a new documentary-style video series to promote High-Resolution Audio (Hi-Res Audio or HRA) as an emerging audio technology platform.

“Hi-Res Audio gives music lovers the opportunity to experience their favorite artists and songs like never before – providing greater sound quality and clarity that typically get lost,” said Gary Yacoubian of Specialty Technologies/SVS and vice chair of CTA’s Audio Division Board. “We want consumers to embrace the ability to listen to recordings as they were intended.”

The series of video vignettes feature eight renowned artists and producers. Each video tells a story of recording music tracks with painstaking precision and the desire for music fans to hear these tracks in Hi Res Audio’s studio-quality sound. Hi-Res Audio format is available on many of the popular streaming services and hardware capable of playing Hi-Res Audio. The music artists and producers featured in the series include:

AJR, indie pop band formed by three brothers from New York City. Their smash hit “I’m Ready” went Double Platinum internationally and has racked up over 25 million YouTube views.

Bruce Botnick, iconic audio engineer and record producer best known for his work with The Doors. Bruce has also worked with dozens of other artists including, The Beach Boys, Eddie Money and The Rolling Stones.

Elise LeGrow, Canadian recording artist and songwriter. Her first release, "No Good Woman" charted top ten on Billboards Adult Contemporary chart, and "Who Do You Love" reached the Top 10 of the CBC Radio 2 charts.

Family of the Year, indie rock band signed to Warner Brothers records. Their breakout hit, "Hero", was on the soundtrack of Academy Award-nominated film Boyhood and has earned over 200 million streams.

Geoff Emerick, Grammy-winning recording studio audio engineer best known for his work with The Beatles on Revolver, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and Abbey Road. Geoff has also worked on records for Jeff Beck, Supertramp, and Cheap Trick.

Kenny Aronoff, recognized from his 17 years as the drummer for John Mellencamp. Kenny has gone on to record over 60 Grammy-nominated or awarded recordings representing over 300 million in sales, with more than 1300 that were RIAA certified Gold, Platinum or Diamond. Rolling Stone Magazine cited him as one of the "100 Greatest Drummers of All Time."

Paul Oakenfold, three-time Grammy nominated producer and DJ who has worked with superstar artists including Madonna and U2. Paul is known for his remixes for Michael Jackson, The Rolling Stones and Justin Timberlake, and was voted "DJ of the Year" by DJ magazine twice.

Skylar Grey, acclaimed singer, songwriter and record producer. Skylar's accomplishments include co-writing Eminem and Rihanna's hit single "Love the Way You Lie" and collaborating with Diddy, Dr. Dre, Nicki Minaj and Macklemore. Skylar is a five-time Grammy nominee and has released 3 albums to date.

One of the highlights of the video series is a tribute to Geoff Emerick, the studio engineer behind legendary Beatles albums including: Revolver, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band and Abbey Road. Within the extended cut version of his interview, which happened to be his very last, Emerick shares his memories about recording with John, Paul, George and Ringo and the revolutionary techniques he used back in the 1960s.

Music fans will be able to access all content on QualitySoundMatters.com the online portal co-created by the Recording Academy® Producers & Engineers Wing and the CTA.

