CTA Mourns Passing of Former TWICE Editor-in-Chief Bob Gerson

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) mourns the loss of respected
industry journalist Bob Gerson, who was the founding editor and
editor-in-chief of TWICE along with publisher Richard Ekstract
until his retirement in 2000. He extensively wrote about the consumer
technology industry as well as CES. Under his leadership, TWICE
also produced the CES Show Daily which continues today. In 2005, he was
inducted into the Consumer
Technology Hall of Fame and participated as a judge for the program
for many years until he moved to Florida. The following statement is
attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA:
“Bob was special. Candid and tough but graceful and honest. He defined
journalism in our industry. When I became part of the industry he took
me more seriously than I took myself. He knew so much more than me and
was generous in sharing his wisdom and font of stories.
“He now joins legends like Dave Lachenbruch and Art Levis who cover tech
and innovation where angels thrive. We will miss him.”
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade
association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology
industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200
companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are
among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA
membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical
education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering
of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES®
– the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of
consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s
industry services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005561/en/