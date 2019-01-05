Log in
CTA Mourns Passing of Former TWICE Editor-in-Chief Bob Gerson

01/05/2019 | 12:45am EST

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) mourns the loss of respected industry journalist Bob Gerson, who was the founding editor and editor-in-chief of TWICE along with publisher Richard Ekstract until his retirement in 2000. He extensively wrote about the consumer technology industry as well as CES. Under his leadership, TWICE also produced the CES Show Daily which continues today. In 2005, he was inducted into the Consumer Technology Hall of Fame and participated as a judge for the program for many years until he moved to Florida. The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA:

“Bob was special. Candid and tough but graceful and honest. He defined journalism in our industry. When I became part of the industry he took me more seriously than I took myself. He knew so much more than me and was generous in sharing his wisdom and font of stories.

“He now joins legends like Dave Lachenbruch and Art Levis who cover tech and innovation where angels thrive. We will miss him.”

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.


© Business Wire 2019
