CTA: New Round of Tariffs are Legally Questionable

The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and
CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), in response to the Trump
Administration's newly released $200 billion list of products subject to
a 10 percent tariff beginning September 24:
"We appreciate the Trump Administration removing consumer connected
devices, the largest tariff code CTA identified in our USTR comments.
Retaliatory tariffs, whether 10 percent or 25 percent, are bad policy.
We are especially concerned about retaliatory tariffs on printed circuit
assemblies, routers and networking equipment. They will stifle our
global leadership in 5G, create an internet tax on businesses and cause
uncertainty for companies.
"Today's retaliatory tariffs are not an effective trade policy and may
violate U.S. law. Congress has not given the president or the United
States Trade Representative (USTR) a blank check to pursue a trade war.
These new retaliatory tariffs run afoul of the carefully tailored
provisions of the Trade Act of 1974, which require any action to be
within the scope of the Section 301 investigation.
"We urge the administration to reconsider its misguided approach of
increasing tariffs, as they are directly paid for by American companies
and consumers.
"We will review the administration's final list and may issue further
comments."
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade
association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology
industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200
companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are
among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA
membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical
education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering
of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES®
– the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of
consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s
industry services.
UPCOMING EVENTS
-
CES
Unveiled Amsterdam
September 27, Amsterdam, Netherlands
-
Tech
& Standards Fall Forum
October 1-5, Hollywood, CA
-
CES
Unveiled Paris
October 3, Paris, France
-
Innovate
Celebrate
October 15-17, Boston, MA
-
CES
Unveiled New York
November 8, New York, NY
-
CES
Unveiled Las Vegas
January 6. 2019, Las Vegas, NV
-
CES
Media Days
January 6-7, 2019, Las Vegas, NV
-
CES
2019
January 8-11, 2019, Las Vegas, NV
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005834/en/