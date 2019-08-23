Log in
CTA: Raising Tariffs Hurts Americans, Not China

08/23/2019

The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® regarding President Trump's announcement to increase the current Section 301 tariffs on Chinese products:

“Enough is enough – as evidenced by today's 623 point drop in the Dow, global markets are reeling on fears of a global recession. And today's announcement only inflicts more pain on American businesses, workers and families. The president is right to fight against China’s forced technology transfers and IP theft – but tariffs are taxes on Americans, putting us on the wrong economic path and compromising our global leadership.

“These escalating tariffs are the worst economic mistake since the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930 – a decision that catapulted our country into the Great Depression. Instead of making America great again, the president is using tariffs to make a great economic mistake – again. How much longer will our families, companies and economy be forced to bear the financial burden of this misguided trade policy? Clearly, tariffs aren't moving us toward a deal with China – it's time to end the trade war and come to an agreement."

Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

© Business Wire 2019
