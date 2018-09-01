CTA Says New NAFTA Agreement Must Include Three Countries and Focus on Key Issues

The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and
CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), regarding President Trump’s
notification to Congress of plans to update the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA):
“We’re encouraged by the open dialogue between the Trump and Peña Nieto
administrations, working toward a modernized trade agreement that
recognizes the technology sector’s critical role in American economic
growth. At the same time, we are concerned that excluding Canada from a
final agreement will limit our export opportunities and hurt the U.S.
economy.
“Nevertheless, to maintain America’s innovation leadership a
renegotiated agreement must: reduce barriers to digital trade by
eliminating tariffs on content such as e-books and software; protect
intellectual property rights and innovation with a balanced copyright
approach including fair use and intermediary liability protections;
eliminate technical barriers to trade; and recognize parity in rules of
origin.
“The technology sector is critical to America’s economic growth and
global leadership. We urge the administration to focus on these key
innovation priorities as negotiations evolve.”
