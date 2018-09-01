Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

CTA Says New NAFTA Agreement Must Include Three Countries and Focus on Key Issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 02:21am CEST

The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), regarding President Trump’s notification to Congress of plans to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA):

“We’re encouraged by the open dialogue between the Trump and Peña Nieto administrations, working toward a modernized trade agreement that recognizes the technology sector’s critical role in American economic growth. At the same time, we are concerned that excluding Canada from a final agreement will limit our export opportunities and hurt the U.S. economy.

“Nevertheless, to maintain America’s innovation leadership a renegotiated agreement must: reduce barriers to digital trade by eliminating tariffs on content such as e-books and software; protect intellectual property rights and innovation with a balanced copyright approach including fair use and intermediary liability protections; eliminate technical barriers to trade; and recognize parity in rules of origin.

“The technology sector is critical to America’s economic growth and global leadership. We urge the administration to focus on these key innovation priorities as negotiations evolve.”

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • CES 2019
    January 8-11, 2019, Las Vegas, NV


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/31SMALL BUSINESS OWNERSHIP : Harsh realities and innovative solutions in the spotlight at Small Business Expo
AQ
08/31UNILEVER : Is AI the virus killing creativity?
AQ
08/31Shanghai crude future for Sept expires with five companies to deliver oil
RE
08/31HONDA MOTOR : Motorcyclist struck in roundabout declines medical aid
AQ
08/31ARCELORMITTAL : Steelworkers will continue to work past Saturday contract deadline with U.S. Steel, ArcelorMittal
AQ
08/31ENBRIDGE : Fond du Lac agrees to let Enbridge's new pipeline cross its reservation
AQ
08/31PAPA JOHN&RSQUO;S INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Papa John’s International, Inc. - PZZA
BU
08/31CBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation - CBS
BU
08/31VUZIX ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Vuzix Corporation - VUZI
BU
08/31CHARTER INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Charter Communications, Inc. - CHTR
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. to move ahead with Mexico trade pact, keep talking to Canada
2ABBOTT LABORATORIES : ABBOTT LABORATORIES : 401(k) program to help employees who have student debt could becom..
3CANNAVEST CORP : CV SCIENCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of CV Science..
4MB FINANCIAL INC : MB Financial, Inc. Approves Dividend on its Common Stock
5Rosen Law Firm Reminds Rockwell Medical, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline In Class Action; Seeking Inve..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.