CTA Says New NAFTA Agreement Must Include Three Countries and Focus on Key Issues

09/01/2018 | 02:21am CEST

The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), regarding President Trump’s notification to Congress of plans to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA):

“We’re encouraged by the open dialogue between the Trump and Peña Nieto administrations, working toward a modernized trade agreement that recognizes the technology sector’s critical role in American economic growth. At the same time, we are concerned that excluding Canada from a final agreement will limit our export opportunities and hurt the U.S. economy.

“Nevertheless, to maintain America’s innovation leadership a renegotiated agreement must: reduce barriers to digital trade by eliminating tariffs on content such as e-books and software; protect intellectual property rights and innovation with a balanced copyright approach including fair use and intermediary liability protections; eliminate technical barriers to trade; and recognize parity in rules of origin.

“The technology sector is critical to America’s economic growth and global leadership. We urge the administration to focus on these key innovation priorities as negotiations evolve.”

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • CES 2019
    January 8-11, 2019, Las Vegas, NV


© Business Wire 2018
