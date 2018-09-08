Log in
CTA Says Tariffs Are Hurting Americans, Legally Questionable

09/08/2018 | 12:22am CEST

The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA), regarding President Trump's comments on potentially enacting tariffs on an additional $267 billion worth of Chinese products:

"Free trade is a critical building block for American prosperity. President Trump calling for even more tariffs is irresponsible, not to mention legally questionable. By slapping more punitive taxes on goods that Americans depend on, he is hurting our businesses, workers, innovation and the global standing of our nation. A 25 percent tariff on a total of $517 billion worth in goods would be, by far, the biggest tax increase U.S. consumers have faced during his presidency."

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.


© Business Wire 2018
