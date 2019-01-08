CTA and IBM Announce Apprenticeship Coalition to Help Close U.S. Skills Gap

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and IBM today will announce
the launch of the CTA
Apprenticeship Coalition, a major initiative that will create
thousands of new apprenticeships in 20 U.S. states and help close the
skills gap companies face in hiring new employees. IBM pledged to add at
least 450 apprenticeships a year for the next five years. The
announcement will be made by Ginni Rometty, president and chairman, IBM
during her opening at CES® 2019 – the most influential
technology event in the world.
“At IBM, being an open and trusted company means going beyond the
technology and working to understand and address the societal impact of
it,” said Rometty. “Our commitment – and our entire industry’s
obligation – is to build a workforce that is ‘tomorrow ready.’ This new
Coalition allows us to scale apprenticeship programs nationwide and
prepare more workers for the surging number of new collar jobs that
require in-demand skills, but not always a four-year degree.”
The technology sector accounts for 10 percent of U.S. GDP and is the
fastest-growing part of the American economy. But there aren’t enough
skilled workers to fill the 500,000 open high-tech jobs in the U.S. And
according to CTA’s Future
of Work survey, tech executives report that, in the next five
years, they will struggle to fill jobs in software development, data
analytics and engineering.
To help solve the looming shortage of workers and ensure the tech sector
remains key to America’s success, the CTA Apprenticeship Coalition
provides frameworks for more than 15 different apprenticeship for
careers in fast-growing fields including software engineering, data
science and analytics, cybersecurity, mainframe system administration,
creative design and program management. New apprenticeships will be
modeled, in large part, on IBM’s successful apprenticeship program,
which launched in 2017, is registered with the United States Department
of Labor and has grown nearly twice as fast as expected.
The apprenticeships created by the Coalition provide pathways to tech
jobs in all parts of the country — from Kansas to Minnesota to Louisiana
— not only traditional tech hubs on the coasts. Its goal is to widen the
aperture when it comes to hiring by placing the focus on skills rather
than specific degrees. From early-career professionals to mid-career
transitions and everything in between, these apprenticeships represent a
new pathway to success in 21st century careers, including the growing
number of new
collar roles where a traditional bachelor’s degree is not always
required. They also offer an opportunity to build in-demand skills
without taking on student debt.
“Tech innovations are creating new jobs and careers – and
apprenticeships are one of the most successful types of work-based
learning and will help revitalize the U.S. workforce from coast to
coast,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We’re excited to
provide our members with a free resource that allows companies to
establish and scale their apprenticeship programs. The future of our
nation is based on ensuring Americans are prepared for jobs of the
future that can be supported by a college degree, certification or
apprenticeship.”
Coalition members – including A&K Robotics, Alarm.com, Bosch, Canon
U.S.A., EVERFI, Ford Motor Company, Future Ready Solutions, LOOK,
OperationsInc., Phone2Action, Postmates, SoftBank Robotics, Sprint,
TeamPeople, Toyota and Walmart – are committed to building their own
apprenticeship programs or expanding their existing efforts.
For more information, please visit: www.CTA.tech/apprenticeship.
