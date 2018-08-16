CTBC Bank : Reaches $1 Million Five-Year Milestone in Contributions to Huntsman Cancer Institute

This week CTBC
Bank, and its parent company CTBC
Financial Holdings, contributed an additional $250,000 to the
Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI), marking $1 million in total CTBC
support for HCI since 2014.
This past year, HCI opened the Primary Children’s and Families’ Cancer
Research Center, a world-class facility focused on children’s cancers
and cancers that run in families. HCI is a major American cancer center
committed to Changing the DNA of Cancer Care®.
HCI’s new research capacity and 225,000-square-foot expansion have been
possible by generous donors including the Huntsman Family, Huntsman
Cancer Foundation (HCF), the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day
Saints, the State of Utah, Intermountain Healthcare, CTBC, and thousands
of other contributors. Doubling HCI’s research capacity, this expansion
includes a biotechnology center, complete with state-of-the-art genetic
sequencing and imaging equipment.
“‘Cancer moves fast, and we have to move faster,’ is our motto, and it’s
more a reality than ever,” said Peter R. Huntsman, CEO and Chairman of
HCF. “CTBC’s gift of one million dollars is making a vital contribution
to these efforts.”
“CTBC is very honored to support the expanded capacity of Huntsman
Cancer Institute with the construction of the Primary Children’s and
Families’ Cancer Research Center,” said Chao-Chin Tung, Chairman of CTBC
Bank. “For more than 50 years, CTBC has been dedicated to supporting the
families and communities we serve,” added Noor
Menai, President and CEO of CTBC Bank USA and Head of CTBC North
America. “HCI’s mission is important to CTBC’s culture of ensuring the
next generation of families live prosperous and healthy lives.”
With HCI’s dramatic increase in its research capacity, doctors and
researchers are working together to provide cancer patients with
precise, personalized treatment. In the past year, three research teams
made breakthrough discoveries, potentially leading to new targeted
therapies. Among these teams, the team led by Dr. Alana Welm, whose lab
is housed in HCI’s expansion, made a discovery that could mitigate the
negative effects of breast cancer metastasis and lead to new drugs that
can protect patients from these adverse effects.
“The best new advancements in cancer treatment always begin through
philanthropy. We are truly grateful for CTBC’s commitment to our cause –
we couldn’t do this important work without our philanthropic partners,”
said Susan Sheehan, President & COO of HCF. “The Primary Children’s and
Families’ Cancer Research Center is allowing us to speed the pace of our
work as we make new discoveries that bring us closer to the goal of
eradicating cancer from the earth.”
About CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. and CTBC Bank
CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd. has eight subsidiaries including CTBC
Bank Co., Ltd., Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd., CTBC Securities Co.,
Ltd., CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd., CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd.,
CTBC Investments Co., Ltd., CTBC Security Co., Ltd. and Taiwan Lottery
Corporation.
CTBC Holding's primary subsidiary – CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. – plays great
importance on its international business expansion. Following its
acquisition of Tokyo Star Bank in 2014, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. also
accelerated network expansion in Mainland China and South East Asia in
recent years. Today, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd has a total 107 outlets (office,
branch, subsidiary and branch of subsidiary) worldwide, including the
U.S., Canada, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Thailand,
Vietnam, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Myanmar, and Australia.
CTBC Bank Corp. (USA) (formerly Chinatrust Bank U.S.A.) is a trusted and
established institution providing commercial and retail customers with a
real financial bridge to the next state of their lives and businesses.
Founded in 1989 and now headquartered in Los Angeles, CTBC Bank Corp.
(USA) operates branches in California, New Jersey, and New York. The
bank’s operations include deposits, loans, credit cards, foreign
exchange, letters of credit, wealth management, mobile, and electronic
banking services. Customers benefit from access to large bank resources
coupled with individual attention and customized service of a small
bank. Its parent company, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., is supported by more than
$120 billion in assets and is among the largest banks in the world in
terms of capital. For more information about CTBC Bank, visit
ctbcbankusa.com.
About Huntsman Cancer Foundation
Huntsman Cancer Foundation’s sole purpose is to raise funds to
support the mission of Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI):
To understand cancer from its beginnings, to use that knowledge in
the creation and improvement of cancer treatments, to relieve the
suffering of cancer patients, and to provide education about cancer
risk, prevention, and care.
Huntsman Cancer Foundation is dedicated to ensuring excellence in these
endeavors through the development and prudent stewardship of private
resources. All HCI fundraising initiatives happen through Huntsman
Cancer Foundation, which is a public, fully integrated, Type 3 501
(c)(3).
