CTBC Bank : Reaches $1 Million Five-Year Milestone in Contributions to Huntsman Cancer Institute

This week CTBC Bank, and its parent company CTBC Financial Holdings, contributed an additional $250,000 to the Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI), marking $1 million in total CTBC support for HCI since 2014.

This past year, HCI opened the Primary Children’s and Families’ Cancer Research Center, a world-class facility focused on children’s cancers and cancers that run in families. HCI is a major American cancer center committed to Changing the DNA of Cancer Care®.

HCI’s new research capacity and 225,000-square-foot expansion have been possible by generous donors including the Huntsman Family, Huntsman Cancer Foundation (HCF), the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the State of Utah, Intermountain Healthcare, CTBC, and thousands of other contributors. Doubling HCI’s research capacity, this expansion includes a biotechnology center, complete with state-of-the-art genetic sequencing and imaging equipment.

“‘Cancer moves fast, and we have to move faster,’ is our motto, and it’s more a reality than ever,” said Peter R. Huntsman, CEO and Chairman of HCF. “CTBC’s gift of one million dollars is making a vital contribution to these efforts.”

“CTBC is very honored to support the expanded capacity of Huntsman Cancer Institute with the construction of the Primary Children’s and Families’ Cancer Research Center,” said Chao-Chin Tung, Chairman of CTBC Bank. “For more than 50 years, CTBC has been dedicated to supporting the families and communities we serve,” added Noor Menai, President and CEO of CTBC Bank USA and Head of CTBC North America. “HCI’s mission is important to CTBC’s culture of ensuring the next generation of families live prosperous and healthy lives.”

With HCI’s dramatic increase in its research capacity, doctors and researchers are working together to provide cancer patients with precise, personalized treatment. In the past year, three research teams made breakthrough discoveries, potentially leading to new targeted therapies. Among these teams, the team led by Dr. Alana Welm, whose lab is housed in HCI’s expansion, made a discovery that could mitigate the negative effects of breast cancer metastasis and lead to new drugs that can protect patients from these adverse effects.

“The best new advancements in cancer treatment always begin through philanthropy. We are truly grateful for CTBC’s commitment to our cause – we couldn’t do this important work without our philanthropic partners,” said Susan Sheehan, President & COO of HCF. “The Primary Children’s and Families’ Cancer Research Center is allowing us to speed the pace of our work as we make new discoveries that bring us closer to the goal of eradicating cancer from the earth.”

About CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. and CTBC Bank

CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd. has eight subsidiaries including CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd., CTBC Securities Co., Ltd., CTBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd., CTBC Asset Management Co., Ltd., CTBC Investments Co., Ltd., CTBC Security Co., Ltd. and Taiwan Lottery Corporation.

CTBC Holding's primary subsidiary – CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. – plays great importance on its international business expansion. Following its acquisition of Tokyo Star Bank in 2014, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. also accelerated network expansion in Mainland China and South East Asia in recent years. Today, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd has a total 107 outlets (office, branch, subsidiary and branch of subsidiary) worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Myanmar, and Australia.

CTBC Bank Corp. (USA) (formerly Chinatrust Bank U.S.A.) is a trusted and established institution providing commercial and retail customers with a real financial bridge to the next state of their lives and businesses. Founded in 1989 and now headquartered in Los Angeles, CTBC Bank Corp. (USA) operates branches in California, New Jersey, and New York. The bank’s operations include deposits, loans, credit cards, foreign exchange, letters of credit, wealth management, mobile, and electronic banking services. Customers benefit from access to large bank resources coupled with individual attention and customized service of a small bank. Its parent company, CTBC Bank Co., Ltd., is supported by more than $120 billion in assets and is among the largest banks in the world in terms of capital. For more information about CTBC Bank, visit ctbcbankusa.com.

About Huntsman Cancer Foundation

Huntsman Cancer Foundation’s sole purpose is to raise funds to support the mission of Huntsman Cancer Institute (HCI):

To understand cancer from its beginnings, to use that knowledge in the creation and improvement of cancer treatments, to relieve the suffering of cancer patients, and to provide education about cancer risk, prevention, and care.

Huntsman Cancer Foundation is dedicated to ensuring excellence in these endeavors through the development and prudent stewardship of private resources. All HCI fundraising initiatives happen through Huntsman Cancer Foundation, which is a public, fully integrated, Type 3 501 (c)(3).

