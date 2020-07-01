CTBC Financial : Annoucement of important resolutions of the annual shareholder meeting on behalf of the subsidiary, CTBC Capital Corp.

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2020/06/30
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:N/A
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Election of Board Directors, effective from July 1, 2020
Mr. Winston Hsia
Mr. Noor Menai
Mr. Jack Cheng
Mr. Terrence J. Grasmick (Independent Director)
Mr. Joseph H. Tseng (Independent Director)
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Written Consent of the sole stockholder in lieu of Annual Meeting
Disclaimer
CTBC Financial Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 04:43:01 UTC