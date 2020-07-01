CTBC Financial : Annoucement of important resolutions of the annual shareholder meeting on behalf of the subsidiary, CTBC Capital Corp.

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2020/06/30

2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit

compensation:N/A

3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:N/A

4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:N/A

5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and

supervisors:Election of Board Directors, effective from July 1, 2020

Mr. Winston Hsia

Mr. Noor Menai

Mr. Jack Cheng

Mr. Terrence J. Grasmick (Independent Director)

Mr. Joseph H. Tseng (Independent Director)

6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:N/A

7.Any other matters that need to be specified:

Written Consent of the sole stockholder in lieu of Annual Meeting

